Made possible by an agreement with Straight Crossing Development Inc., a fifteen-kilometre cable – the first telecommunications cable to be placed inside the bridge's utility corridor in nearly 25 years – will connect Xplornet's Prince Edward Island fibre network to its fibre network across the Maritimes. This multi-year network expansion project also includes the installation of over 600 kilometres of fibre cable across the province. Once completed in early 2023, more than 20,000 Islanders will be able to benefit from faster speeds, unlimited data and reduced latency on a world-class broadband network that uses fibre-to-the-home and 5G wireless technologies.

"Xplornet's latest investment in Prince Edward Island delivers on our commitment to bridge the digital divide for rural communities, help drive economic growth and positively impact the lives of local residents," said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO of Xplornet Communications Inc. "We will continue to invest in rolling out our next-generation broadband network across the province so that all Islanders have access to fast and reliable internet that connects them to what matters."

Xplornet also announced last year that it will invest $500 million over five years to deploy state-of-the-art hybrid fibre wireless technology in its facilities-based network in order to deliver broadband services to rural Canadians.

About Xplornet Communications Inc.

Headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplornet Communications Inc. is one of Canada's leading broadband service providers. For over a decade, Xplornet has been providing innovative fixed and mobile broadband solutions to rural customers at work, home and play across Canada. Today, Xplornet offers voice and data communication services through its unique hybrid fibre, wireless and satellite network that connects Canadians to what matters.

