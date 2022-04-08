Residents and businesses in Vernon Bridge and surrounding communities can access gigabit speeds on a world-class fibre network

WOODSTOCK, NB, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Xplornet Communications Inc., Canada's largest rural-focused broadband provider, announced today that its fibre-to-the-premises network is now available to 270 homes and businesses in Vernon Bridge, Prince Edward Island and surrounding communities including Millview, Vernon River, Pownal, Mount Mellick, Alexandra, Alberry Plains, Belfast, Summerville and Eldon.

This marks a key milestone in Xplornet's commitment to connect more than 3,700 Islanders to a world-class fibre-to-the-premise network. It also serves as the latest step in Xplornet's ambitious campaign to provide more rural Canadians with reliable access to state-of-art high-speed Internet service.

Xplornet is deploying more than 600 kilometres of fibre optic cable across Prince Edward Island. The cable will connect to Xplornet's fibre network across the Maritimes, helping to foster strong rural communities and economic growth in the region. The company is also building and upgrading fixed wireless towers across the province to offer download speeds up to 100 Mbps and upload speeds up to 10 Mbps to an additional 17,000 homes and businesses by the end of 2023.

Rural Islanders in Vernon Bridge and surrounding communities now have access to gigabit speeds with truly unlimited data plans. An additional 150 homes and businesses will have access to the fibre network in the coming months, with more communities to be announced over the course of 2022.

"Today's announcement is an exciting first step in connecting rural Islanders to next-generation broadband technology," said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO, Xplornet Communications Inc. "Access to high-speed Internet unlocks opportunities for online work and learning, drives economic development, and helps rural communities participate in the digital world. We're eager to deliver these benefits and connect rural Islanders."

With a longstanding focus on delivering next-generation broadband technology to rural Canadians, Xplornet is investing $500 million over five years to deploy state-of-the-art hybrid fibre wireless technology in its facilities-based network. As a result of these investments, Xplornet will connect more than 600,000 rural Canadians to fibre network technology by 2026 with projects already underway in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia, as well as PEI. In 2021, Xplornet announced the launch of Canada's first rural standalone 5G network in New Brunswick with plans to expand to over 250 additional rural communities in 2022. By 2026, over one million rural homes and businesses will have access to 5G fixed wireless Internet delivered by Xplornet.

Customers can visit Xplornet.com to check if Xplore Fibre is now available for their home. Plans start at $99.99 per month plus tax.

About Xplornet Communications Inc.

Headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplornet Communications Inc. is one of Canada's leading broadband service providers. For over a decade, Xplornet has been providing innovative fixed and mobile broadband solutions to rural customers at work, home and play across Canada. Today, Xplornet offers voice and data communication services through its unique fibre wireless and satellite network that connects Canadians to what matters.

