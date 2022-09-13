New Era for Canada's Fibre and 5G Broadband Company for Rural Living

WOODSTOCK, NB, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Xplornet Communications Inc., Canada's largest rural-focused broadband provider, announced that the company has rebranded to Xplore Inc. to better reflect its identity, vision, and future. The new name and brand underscore Xplore's commitment to being Canada's fibre and 5G broadband company for rural living. The company's historical blue and grey palette will be replaced by shades of green, inspired by Canada's northern lights.

Xplore Business Logo (CNW Group/Xplornet Communications Inc.)

"For nearly 20 years, we have chosen to focus on providing broadband to Canadians who have opted to enjoy rural living," said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO, Xplore Inc. "Today, Xplore is committing to the relentless pursuit of an improved broadband experience for the better everyday living of rural Canadians. We have already started with the rollout of Xplore's new fibre-to-the-premise and 5G broadband services."

Xplore is working to deliver broadband Internet without compromise and customer service without equal. Xplore is doing this by:

Enabling rural Canadians to connect to gigabit speeds on a next-generation 100% fibre-optic network. Xplore Fibre is already available in parts of Alberta , Ontario and Prince Edward Island , with more projects underway in seven provinces.

, and , with more projects underway in seven provinces. Rolling out Canada's first rural 5G standalone network, powered by industry-leading Ericsson equipment, to offer download speeds up to 100 Mbps.

first rural 5G standalone network, powered by industry-leading Ericsson equipment, to offer download speeds up to 100 Mbps. Offering truly unlimited data and price certainty to give rural Canadians peace of mind.

Committing to go above and beyond on customer service by expanding digital self-serve options and offering friendly Canadian-based customer support 24/7/365.

"With Xplore, our customers can choose to experience rural living to the fullest," Mr. Lenehan said. "They'll be able to put down family roots or grow their business. They'll be able to stay even longer at the cottage. And they'll be able to do it all without sacrifice or compromise of their broadband experience."

Mr. Lenehan concluded: "This is the next era of our company's story – a new name, new brand, new world-class technologies, and a renewed commitment to supporting and improving rural living for our customers."

Xplore's new logos are included with this news release. The company's commercial division, Xplornet Enterprise Solutions, is now named Xplore Business.

For more information, please visit xplore.ca.

About Xplore Inc.

Xplore Inc. is Canada's Fibre and 5G broadband company for rural living. Founded in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplore has become one of the country's largest facilities-based telecommunications providers for residential and business customers. Xplore is committed to the relentless pursuit of an improved broadband experience for Canadians. Xplore is building a world-class fibre optic and 5G wireless network to enable innovative broadband services for better every day rural living, for today and future generations.

