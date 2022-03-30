Xplornet Purchases the Fibre Internet Infrastructure of the County of Annapolis

Xplornet expands its fibre optics network in Nova Scotia to bring FTTH to 8,500 premises in the County of Annapolis Tweet this

"This is good news for Xplornet and for the people of Annapolis County," said Allison Lenehan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Xplornet. "We admire the County's initiative in spearheading its own network and we look forward to building on that by expanding coverage and delivering high-quality service to the people of the region. We are committed to providing next-generation high-speed Internet to homes and businesses in Annapolis County, and across the province of Nova Scotia."

Annapolis County Warden Alan Parish called the deal "a very positive outcome." He added: "The County realized that it did not have the necessary manpower or expertise to attend to the many regulatory, financial, legal and administrative obligations ownership demanded, nor was it prudent to court the business risk involved in the project."

This builds on Xplornet's commitment to invest $500 million over five years to deploy state-of-the-art fibre and fixed wireless technologies in its facilities-based network in order to deliver broadband services to rural Canadians. As the leading rural broadband provider in Canada, Xplornet has fibre-to-the-home projects underway in Nova Scotia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.



Headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplornet Communications Inc. is one of Canada's leading broadband service providers. For over a decade, Xplornet has been providing innovative fixed and mobile broadband solutions to rural customers at work, home and play across Canada. Today, Xplornet offers voice and data communication services through its unique fibre wireless and satellite network that connects Canadians to what matters.

