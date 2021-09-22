The rollout of Canada's first rural 5G standalone network with fixed wireless broadband services will start in New Brunswick and expand across that province during the next six months. Over the course of 2022, Xplornet will expand its 5G broadband network to 250 additional rural communities across Canada, enabling faster speeds up to 100Mbps, with truly unlimited data at affordable prices.

"This is a significant milestone for Xplornet and for rural Canadians. Everyone at Xplornet is proud to be making the investments that will bring the benefits of 5G technology into the homes of families who live outside Canada's big cities," said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO of Xplornet Communications Inc. "Our rural 5G broadband network will directly and immediately benefit customers. It will also help create employment, spur innovation and invigorate rural communities across rural Canada."

"We recognize that rural internet access is key to the future success of our entire province," said Premier Blaine Higgs. "We are encouraged by the launch of Xplornet's rural 5G network, which will contribute to that goal by allowing more rural customers to stay connected."

Last year, Xplornet announced the selection of Ericsson as its 5G technology supplier. Ericsson's state-of-the-art, world class radio equipment will help ensure that Xplornet's 5G network delivers faster speeds, reduced latency, and increased connectivity.

"Ericsson is pleased to be a trusted partner with Xplornet on this journey to deliver 5G capabilities to their robust network and revolutionize the rural broadband experience," said Jeanette Irekvist, Vice President and Head of Customer Unit Canada for Ericsson North America. "As a global leader in 5G, Ericsson takes great pride in our long history investing in rural broadband because we believe everyone should have equal access to the transformative experiences of the Internet."

Today's 5G announcement builds on Xplornet's ongoing private investment in fibre and wireless technology that delivers reliable and affordable broadband services to rural Canadians.

