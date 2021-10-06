WOODSTOCK, NB, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ -Today, Xplornet Communications Inc., Canada's largest rural-focused broadband provider, is pleased to announce Dennis Steiger is joining Xplornet as its Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Steiger will lead all aspects of architecture, planning, design, implementation, and operations of the Xplornet national broadband network for rural Canadians.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dennis to Xplornet during this pivotal time as we accelerate the deployment of our fibre-to-the-home and 5G wireless network to provide rural Canadians with fast and reliable Internet service," said Allison Lenehan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Xplornet Communications Inc. "As a member of our executive leadership team, Dennis will be at the helm of Xplornet's technology evolution, from vision, strategy and execution, to supporting the company's drive to connect rural Canadians to what matters with next-generation broadband technologies."

Mr. Steiger has more than 30 years of experience in the telecommunications and media industries with extensive experience working across different world-class technology platforms. As former Chief Technology Officer for Shaw Communications Inc. and for NBN Co., Australia's National Broadband Network, Mr. Steiger brings deep experience with ambitious broadband rollouts in Canada and Australia, with a mixture of best-fit technologies, including fibre-to-the-home, hybrid fibre cable, fibre-to-the-node/curb, fixed wireless and satellite broadband.

"I am excited to join Xplornet, a company known for innovation in the telecommunication industry as the leading rural broadband provider in Canada for nearly 20 years. Xplornet has an extensive and impressive broadband network across Canada that we can take to the next level with the deployment of fibre-to-the home, 5G wireless broadband and next-generation satellite technologies," said Mr. Steiger. "More importantly, I am looking forward to working with the Xplornet team to put these technologies to work for rural Canadians."

Mr. Steiger holds both a Master's and Bachelor's degree in Engineering from the University of Alberta, Canada.

About Xplornet Communications Inc.

Headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplornet Communications Inc. is one of Canada's leading broadband service providers. For over a decade, Xplornet has been providing innovative fixed and mobile broadband solutions to rural customers at work, home and play across Canada. Today, Xplornet offers voice and data communication services through its unique fibre wireless and satellite network that connects Canadians to what matters.

SOURCE Xplornet Communications Inc.

For further information: For inquiries, please contact: Xplornet Communications Inc., Johanne Senécal, VP, Government Relations and Public Affairs, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.xplornet.com

