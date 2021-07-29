Xplornet Acquires Spectrum in 3500 MHz Auction

Xplornet on track to extend 5G wireless to rural Canadians

WOODSTOCK, NB, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Xplornet Communications Inc., Canada's largest rural-focused broadband service provider, today announced the purchase of 3500 MHz spectrum in 99 licence areas that will enable the company to continue to innovate and deliver fast, reliable and affordable unlimited broadband service to rural Canadians.

The mid-band spectrum covers Xplornet's rural service areas in all provinces and was acquired for $244 million, representing Xplornet's largest spectrum investment to date.

The 3500 MHz spectrum is ideal for 5G wireless deployment. Xplornet intends to use this spectrum to unlock the potential of 5G technology across rural Canada with the roll out of its 5G wireless service starting in fall 2021.

"Acquiring additional licensed mid-band spectrum is a critical component in Xplornet's 5G broadband strategy to advance the availability of faster and more reliable broadband services to rural Canadians," says Allison Lenehan, CEO and President at Xplornet. "We have made significant investments in our state-of the-art fibre and wireless broadband network in recent years and we are excited to put this 3500 MHz spectrum to work in the very near future for our customers."

5G technology will allow Xplornet to increase network capacity for rural Canadians through the introduction of new spectrum and cell site densification. With this purchase, Xplornet Communications Inc., Xplore Mobile Inc. and Xplornet Wireless Inc. hold licensed spectrum in the 3500 MHz, 2500 MHZ, 600 MHz, 700 MHz and AWS-1 bands. The 3500 MHz spectrum auction conducted by Innovation, Science and Economic Development began on June 15, 2021 and concluded on July 23, 2021.

About Xplornet Communications Inc.

Headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplornet Communications Inc. is one of Canada's leading broadband service providers. For over a decade, Xplornet has been providing innovative fixed and mobile broadband solutions to rural customers at work, home and play across Canada. Today, Xplornet offers voice and data communication services through its unique fibre wireless and satellite network that connects Canadians to what matters.

SOURCE Xplornet Communications Inc.

For further information: Xplornet Communications Inc., Johanne Senécal, VP, Government Relations and Public Affairs , [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.xplornet.com

