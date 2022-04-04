Xplornet Acquires Manitoba Internet Service Business of Full Throttle Networks Inc.

Acquisition to Provide Customers with Access to Next Generation Service

MARKHAM, ON, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Xplornet Communications Inc., Canada's largest rural-focused broadband provider, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of the high-speed Internet business of Full Throttle Networks Inc. in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Full Throttle Networks operates a fixed wireless network providing broadband access service to over 1,600 residential and commercial customers in Winnipeg and surrounding communities.

The acquired customers are anticipated to benefit from Xplornet's fibre-to-the-premise and 5G fixed wireless rollout plans in the province of Manitoba. Xplornet is currently expanding its fibre network across Manitoba and upgrading towers with leading-edge 5G equipment to deliver faster speeds to over 350 rural and 30 First Nation communities. Full Throttle customers located in the network upgrade areas will be able to take advantage of download speeds up to 100 Mbps and upload speeds up 10 Mbps, as well as speeds of 1 Gbps in fibre areas, once the project is complete.

"The acquisition of Full Throttle Networks supports our ambitious plan to offer more Manitobans access to the latest network technologies and fastest speeds," said Bill Macdonald, Executive Vice President, Business Development, Xplornet Communications Inc. "We're eager to bring the vast benefits of high-speed Internet connectivity to even more Manitobans so they can connect to what matters."

"We are confident we have brought our network to the best home possible, to bring the service and technology to the next level and beyond," said Dane Davis, President, Full Throttle Networks Inc. "We would like to extend a warm thank you to our amazing customers for believing in us, encouraging us, and joining us along our journey. We hope they are just as excited as we are for this new path of evolution we are embarking on."

Xplornet has deep roots in Manitoba, starting in 2004 with its first customers. Since 2017, Xplornet has had offices in Brandon, Manitoba which today includes the national office for the Xplornet Enterprise Solutions division.

This announcement builds on Xplornet's commitment to serve the people in the rural communities of Manitoba. Xplornet has fibre-to-the-home projects underway in Manitoba and in Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplornet Communications Inc. is one of Canada's leading broadband service providers. For over a decade, Xplornet has been providing innovative fixed and mobile broadband solutions to rural customers at work, home and play across Canada. Today, Xplornet offers voice and data communication services through its unique fibre wireless and satellite network that connects Canadians to what matters.

