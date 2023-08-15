QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The annual Xplor convention, organized by the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (QMEA), will take place from October 30 to November 2, 2023, at Le Westin Montréal Hotel.

The Xplor convention is four days of workshops and training that gives members of the Quebec mineral exploration industry an opportunity to gather under the same roof. Together, explorers meet to network, hone their expertise, and prepare for the future.

WORKSHOPS

On October 30 and 31, registered participants will attend professional development workshops. Renowned experts, including Gérald Riverin, will cover a range of relevant topics to enhance practices and understanding. The workshops meet professional development requirements for the industry's professional associations.

The first two days of the convention will culminate in the QMEA Annual General Meeting on October 31, 2023. Members of the association will elect new directors at that time.

TRADE SHOW

November 1 and 2 are devoted to the trade show, conferences, and social events. Nearly 1,000 participants are expected to explore the convention aisles, visit the booths of 75 exhibitors and professionals from the Quebec mineral industry, and listen to the 40 or so renowned speakers on the program.

On November 1, a networking breakfast organized by Women in Mining (WIM AT and Québec) will give registered participants the chance to discuss best practices for recruiting women and integrating them into the Quebec mineral industry. The day will conclude with the Recognition Awards Gala, which highlights and honours the enthusiasm and entrepreneurship of players in Quebec's mineral exploration industry.

On November 2, the project to rehabilitate abandoned mineral exploration sites in Nunavik will be presented over breakfast. Then, the state of mineral exploration in Quebec, from continuity to evolution, will be discussed during the conference luncheon. These social activities are open to registered participants.

This annual event gives mineral exploration industry players in Quebec an opportunity to meet, share experiences, and build relationships—possibly even future partnerships. The 2023 edition looks promising. Stay tuned!

Together, let's take mineral exploration to the next level.

ABOUT THE QUEBEC MINERAL EXPLORATION ASSOCIATION (QMEA)

The Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (QMEA) is a professional and industrial organization that represents players in Quebec's mineral exploration industry. Founded in 1975, the Association's mission is to promote sustainable, responsible exploration of Quebec's mineral resources and their vital contribution to the economy. It currently has 1,200 individual members. The Association is responsible for organizing Xplor, an annual convention for Quebec's mineral industry. The event will be held in Montreal from October 30 to November 2, 2023.

For further information: Valérie Fillion, QMEA, 819 762-1599 #2224