XoMotion™ Exoskeleton Takes Center Stage at Invictus Games 2025 Closing Ceremony, Highlighting Human in Motion Robotics' Commitment to Mobility and Resilience

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Human in Motion Robotics (HMR) showcased its groundbreaking XoMotion™ exoskeleton at the Closing Ceremony of the Invictus Games 2025, reinforcing the company's dedication to transforming the lives of individuals with mobility challenges. Chloë Angus, HMR's Product Ambassador & Director of Lived Experience, and a passionate advocate for accessible technology, demonstrated the exoskeleton's capabilities during the official flag handover. Angus's journey, marked by a life-altering medical event in 2015 that resulted in permanent paralysis, embodies the resilience and determination celebrated by the Games.

XoMotion is a cutting-edge wearable robotic device designed to support and assist individuals with mobility impairments, empowering them to regain independence and participate more fully in daily life. Angus's lived experience with paralysis has been instrumental in the development of XoMotion, offering invaluable insights into the needs of users. Following her 2015 medical event, Angus sought solutions beyond traditional therapies to improve her health and well-being. Her journey with XoMotion exemplifies the potential of this technology to transform lives. HMR's presence at the Invictus Games underscores its commitment to empowering individuals with disabilities and building a more inclusive world.

"We are incredibly proud to have showcased XoMotion at the Invictus Games," said Siamak Arzanpour. "Chloë's demonstration highlighted the transformative power of this technology and the resilience of the human spirit. We believe XoMotion has the potential to revolutionize mobility for countless individuals, and we are committed to making it accessible to those who need it."

HMR is also thrilled to announce that XoMotion has received regulatory clearance for clinical use from Health Canada. This significant milestone paves the way for broader patient access across Canada. The company is actively establishing a network of clinics to ensure individuals with mobility impairments can readily experience the benefits of XoMotion.

Honoring the Spirit of the Invictus Games

The Invictus Games, founded by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, celebrates the resilience and determination of wounded, injured, and sick service members and veterans. The 2025 edition, which was held in Vancouver & Whistler, made history as the first to feature winter adaptive sports alongside traditional summer competitions, uniting over 500 athletes from 20 nations.

A Groundbreaking Leap in Rehabilitation Technology

XoMotion's innovative design and functionality redefine assistive technology. The exoskeleton provides hands-free, self-balancing support that mimics natural human movement, making it intuitive for patients to use while reducing the physical and cognitive strain on therapists.

Key Features of XoMotion:

Self-Balancing: Ensures stability and safety during use with 12 high-performance actuators that replicate natural bipedal movement.

Hands-Free: Facilitates natural upper-body functionality, enhancing usability.

Omnidirectional Mobility: Capable of complex ambulatory tasks, offering true functionality.

Versatile Applications: Designed to aid patients at various stages of recovery, including spinal cord injuries, strokes, and other neurological impairments.

Therapist-Friendly Design: Reduces physical strain on therapists and reduces the staff needed to mobilize patients during treatment.

Availability and Regulatory Advancement

Human in Motion Robotics is committed to making XoMotion accessible to those who need it most. XoMotion is currently available for acquisition by rehabilitation and research facilities in Canada. The device is undergoing clinical trials for FDA approval in the United States, with plans to expand its reach to other global markets, including Europe and Asia. Additionally, XoMotion is available to scientific investigators conducting rehabilitation or robotics research worldwide.

For more information or to request a demonstration, please visit humaninmotion.com or contact us at [email protected].

About Human in Motion Robotics

Based in Vancouver, Canada, Human in Motion Robotics is a leading innovator in robotic mobility and humanoid technology, dedicated to developing advanced solutions that improve patient outcomes and support healthcare professionals. Our mission is to transform the landscape of rehabilitation and personal mobility through cutting-edge technology and customer-centric design.

