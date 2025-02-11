Human in Motion to Showcase XoMotion™ at Invictus Games 2025 Closing Ceremony

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Human in Motion Robotics, a leading innovator in robotic mobility and humanoid technology, is honored to announce its participation in the Closing Ceremonies of the Invictus Games 2025 which will take place in Vancouver & Whistler, British Columbia. As a featured participant in the closing event on February 16th, we look forward to showcasing XoMotion™, our advanced medical exoskeleton, and demonstrating the power of innovation in mobility and rehabilitation.

Supporting the Spirit of the Invictus Games

Redefining Mobility at Invictus Games 2025 (CNW Group/Human in Motion Robotics Inc.)

The Invictus Games, founded by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, is a global sporting event dedicated to wounded, injured, and sick service members and veterans. Since its inception in 2014, the Games have provided an international platform for these courageous individuals to compete in adaptive sports, fostering resilience, recovery, and camaraderie.

The 2025 Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler marks a historic moment. It will be the first to feature winter adaptive sports, including alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, and wheelchair curling, alongside traditional summer sports such as wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball. With over 500 competitors from 20 nations, the event will bring together athletes, families, and supporters to celebrate the power of sport in recovery.

Human in Motion Robotics at the Closing Event

As a featured participant in the Closing Ceremony, Human in Motion Robotics will highlight the transformative impact of XoMotion, the first self-balancing, hands-free medical exoskeleton designed to restore natural movement for individuals with mobility impairments. By showcasing cutting-edge robotic rehabilitation technology, Human in Motion Robotics aligns with the Invictus Games' mission to empower individuals through resilience and innovation.

Watch the Closing Ceremony

The Invictus Games 2025 Closing Ceremony will be held at Roger's Arena in Vancouver, Canada, on February 16, 2025, at 6:00 PM PST. Featuring performances by award-winning artists Jelly Roll and Bare Naked Ladies, the ceremony will be broadcast live on major television networks worldwide. Check your local listings for broadcast and streaming details.

A Groundbreaking Leap in Rehabilitation Technology

XoMotion's innovative design and functionality redefine assistive technology. The exoskeleton provides hands-free, self-balancing support that mimics natural human movement, making it intuitive for patients to use while reducing the physical and cognitive strain on therapists.

Key Features of XoMotion:

Self-Balancing: Ensures stability and safety during use with 12 high-performance actuators that replicate natural bipedal movement.

Ensures stability and safety during use with 12 high-performance actuators that replicate natural bipedal movement. Hands-Free: Facilitates natural upper-body functionality, enhancing usability.

Facilitates natural upper-body functionality, enhancing usability. Omnidirectional Mobility: Capable of complex ambulatory tasks, offering true functionality.

Capable of complex ambulatory tasks, offering true functionality. Versatile Applications: Designed to aid patients at various stages of recovery, including spinal cord injuries, strokes, and other neurological impairments.

Designed to aid patients at various stages of recovery, including spinal cord injuries, strokes, and other neurological impairments. Therapist-Friendly Design: Reduces physical strain on therapists, allowing them to focus on patient care.

Availability and Regulatory Advancement

Human in Motion Robotics is committed to making XoMotion accessible to those who need it most. XoMotion is currently available for acquisition by rehabilitation and research facilities in Canada. The device is undergoing clinical trials for FDA approval in the United States, with plans to expand its reach to other global markets, including Europe and Asia. Additionally, XoMotion is available to scientific investigators conducting rehabilitation or robotics research worldwide.

For more information or to request a demonstration, please visit humaninmotion.com or contact us at [email protected].

About Human in Motion Robotics

Based in Vancouver, Canada, Human in Motion Robotics is a leading innovator in robotic mobility and humanoid technology, dedicated to developing advanced solutions that improve patient outcomes and support healthcare professionals. Our mission is to transform the landscape of rehabilitation and personal mobility through cutting-edge technology and customer-centric design.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Phil Astrachan, VP of Sales and Marketing

[email protected]

+1 415-310-7466

