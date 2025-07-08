Xojo 2025r2 Focuses on Fundamentals with Core Improvements to Increase Developer Productivity

AUSTIN, Texas, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Xojo, Inc., the creators of Xojo—a powerful cross-platform development tool and programming language—today announced the release of Xojo 2025 Release 2. This update delivers key performance improvements and new features designed to enhance development across desktop, web and mobile platforms. Among the highlights, compiling with Aggressive Optimization now uses faster, more efficient frameworks. A new Random.UUID shared method has been added, making it easier to generate universally unique identifiers.

Platform-specific enhancements include improved XAML integration on Windows and support for direct PDF printing. Web applications benefit from updated WebStyle capabilities, which now support hover, pressed and visited states for more dynamic interfaces. On mobile, updates include multi-photo selection, biometric authentication on Android and easier file sharing.

"Xojo remains committed to supporting developers at every level in creating native applications across platforms," said Geoff Perlman, Xojo's Founder and CEO. "This release delivers significant performance improvements and new features that directly address the real-world needs of developers building desktop, web and mobile applications. Our goal is to provide a tool that evolves alongside their challenges and opportunities, helping them become more productive, creative and successful."

New Features and Updates:

Optimized (faster, larger) frameworks are used when compiling with Aggressive Optimization

Updated to SQLite 3.49.2 for all platforms

Added Random.UUID shared method

Enhanced XAML integration for Windows applications

Added support to change the Shell.Backend on Windows to use PowerShell in addition to cmd

DesktopHTMLViewer now supports printing directly to a PDF file using PrintToPDF

Improved WebStyle supports hover, pressed and visited states

Added ToPicture method to Web and Mobile MapViewer control to get a map as a picture

Select and use multiple photos at once on iOS with MobileImagePicker

New Android UserAuthentication class adds facial recognition, fingerprint and passcodes

MobileSharingPanel allows sharing of multiple images and files more easily

About Xojo

Xojo is a cross-platform development tool for building native apps for macOS, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android, the web and Raspberry Pi. For over 25 years, Xojo has supported a growing community of developers passionate about creating powerful applications with ease. Learn more at xojo.com. Download Xojo 2025 Release 2 at xojo.com/download.

Availability

Xojo is free for learning and development, as well as for building apps for Linux and Raspberry Pi. Paid licenses start at $99 for a single-platform Desktop license and $399 for cross-platform Desktop, Mobile, or Web development. Xojo Pro and Pro Plus licenses, starting at $799, offer additional support and resources for professional developers. Special licensing is available for educators and students. Visit xojo.com/store for details.

