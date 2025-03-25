Xojo 2025r1 Launches with Linux ARM Support, Web Drag and Drop and Direct App Store Submission

AUSTIN, Texas, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Xojo, Inc., the developers behind Xojo—a powerful cross-platform development tool and programming language— announce the immediate availability of Xojo 2025 Release 1. This update introduces support for running the Xojo IDE on Linux ARM, drag and drop functionality in the Web framework and the ability to submit apps directly to the Mac and iOS App Stores from Xojo.

Xojo 2025r1 delivers powerful new features and updates across all Desktop, Web and Mobile platforms. Developers can now run the Xojo IDE on Linux ARM devices, including Raspberry Pi, making it easier than ever to build apps for the platform. With Xojo's IDE and cross-platform support, developers can create apps for the Pi without the complexity of traditional programming environments.

This release delivers the highly anticipated Web drag and drop support, allowing users to drag and drop any visual control, plus a supercharged WebListBox. "This release empowers Xojo Web projects to meet more user needs, no JavaScript required. Drag and drop is now available making it easy to create more interactive applications," says Ricardo Cruz, Xojo Engineer.

The deployment process is further simplified by direct publishing of macOS and iOS apps to App Store Connect. Additional improvements include a default Window menu for Desktop projects and new mobile features for Android and iOS. Additionally, key IDE improvements have been introduced. "Xojo 2025r1 is a significant release that brings improvements to every platform we support," said Geoff Perlman, Xojo Founder and CEO. "With these updates, we continue our mission to make cross-platform app development more accessible and efficient for everyone."

New Features and Updates:

Linux ARM IDE Support: Now available, including Raspberry Pi.

Now available, including Raspberry Pi. App Store Publishing: Directly publish macOS Desktop and iOS projects to App Store Connect from the IDE.

Directly publish macOS Desktop and iOS projects to App Store Connect from the IDE. Web Drag and Drop Support : Any visual control can now be dragged or accept drops.

: Any visual control can now be dragged or accept drops. WebListBox: Now supports editable cells and checkboxes, and row reordering via dragging.

Now supports editable cells and checkboxes, and row reordering via dragging. macOS Window Menu: Desktop projects include the Window menu by default.

Desktop projects include the Window menu by default. Windows built-in ICU Libraries: Eliminates manual ICU updates and reduces app file sizes.

Eliminates manual ICU updates and reduces app file sizes. iOS MobileColorPicker: Simplifies color selection and provides a native app experience.

Simplifies color selection and provides a native app experience. Android Support: Initial ColorGroup and Dark Mode support.

Initial ColorGroup and Dark Mode support. TLS 1.3 Support: Now available with SSLSocket and URLConnection.

Now available with SSLSocket and URLConnection. IDE Enhancements: Toolbars: Option to hide captions. Windows now features a smaller toolbar, and both Windows and Linux use modern Bootstrap icons. The Documentation window toolbar is now more compact. Code Editor: Cmd/Ctrl + Double-clicking on a local variable name now jumps to its declaration, similar to the "Go To var" command. Layout Editor: Improved performance for complex container layouts.



About Xojo

Xojo is a cross-platform development tool for building native apps for macOS, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android, the web and Raspberry Pi. For over 25 years, Xojo has supported a growing community of developers passionate about creating powerful applications with ease. Learn more at xojo.com. Download Xojo 2025 Release 1 at xojo.com/download .

Availability

Xojo is free for learning and development, as well as for building apps for Linux and Raspberry Pi. Paid licenses start at $99 for a single-platform Desktop license and $399 for cross-platform Desktop, Mobile, or Web development. Xojo Pro and Pro Plus licenses, starting at $799, offer additional support and resources for professional developers. Special licensing is available for educators and students. Visit xojo.com/store for details.

