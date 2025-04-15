XNRGY Climate Systems Opens State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility in Arizona, Boosting Data Center Cooling Solutions

MESA, Arizona, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - XNRGY Climate Systems ("XNRGY"), a leader in innovative and sustainable HVAC solutions, today announced the grand opening of its new manufacturing facility within the Gateway East development in Mesa, Arizona. The 275,000-square-foot facility, which begins production on May 1, 2025, marks a significant milestone in XNRGY's commitment to supporting the booming data center market and driving technological advancements in thermal management. The opening also marks a major achievement in XNRGY's previously announced $300 million investment to establish a 1,000,000-square-foot sustainable manufacturing and innovation headquarters in the U.S.

XNRGY Breaks Ground on Sustainable Manufacturing Facility in Mesa, Arizona (CNW Group/XNRGY Climate Systems)

XNRGY's expansion will significantly increase its production capacity, enabling the company to meet the growing demand for its advanced cooling solutions and supporting ongoing efforts to position Arizona as a hub for advanced manufacturing and data infrastructure. Initially staffed with 130 employees, XNRGY anticipates adding 300 new jobs by the end of the year, contributing to the local economy and fostering skilled labor in the region.

This new facility was developed by The Boyer Company within their Gateway East development. The project meets the immediate needs of XNRGY while providing adjacent land so that they can further scale their manufacturing capacity. Matt Jensen, a partner with The Boyer Company, stated "We are excited to welcome XNRGY to Gateway East. We have enjoyed working with the XNRGY team on the development of their premier manufacturing facility. We look forward to supporting their continued growth and expansion."

The Arizona facility showcases XNRGY's commitment to developing and manufacturing state-of-the-art products that minimize energy consumption and reduce environmental impact. The facility will produce XNRGY's flagship products, including products like XNAir, XNChiller, XNFans, etc., designed to meet the unique and demanding requirements of mission-critical facilities.

"We are excited to be a part of the vibrant Gateway East community and contribute to its growth," added Wais Jalali, XNRGY's CEO. "This facility represents a significant investment in our future and our ability to serve our customers with the highest quality products and innovations."

XNRGY's expansion into Arizona reinforces its position as a leading innovator in the climate solutions industry, dedicated to providing sustainable and efficient solutions for a rapidly evolving market.

"This new facility underscores XNRGY's dedication to innovation and our unwavering support for the rapidly expanding data center sector," said Vincent Morin, Executive VP and COO of XNRGY. "By establishing this advanced manufacturing hub in Arizona, we are better positioned to deliver our high- efficiency, sustainable cooling solutions to data centers and other critical facilities across North America."

ABOUT XNRGY CLIMATE SYSTEMS

XNRGY Climate Solutions is a prominent North American provider specializing in the sustainable design and advanced manufacturing of custom air handling and liquid cooling systems. Leveraging decades of experience in HVAC engineering and manufacturing, XNRGY delivers innovative, energy-efficient solutions tailored to meet the critical requirements of diverse industries. These include hyperscale and modular data centers, healthcare facilities, pharmaceutical labs, semiconductor clean rooms, electric vehicle battery manufacturing, and life sciences facilities.

Operating with divisions in Montreal, Canada, and Mesa, Arizona, XNRGY is strategically positioned to serve its clientele across North America

