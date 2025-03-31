XNRGY Appoints Glenn Brandon as Executive Vice President for Mission Critical, Strengthening Leadership in Data Center Cooling Solutions for the AI Era

MESA, Ariz., March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - XNRGY Climate Solutions ("XNRGY"), a leading North American provider of sustainable air handling and liquid cooling systems, today announced the appointment of Glenn Brandon as Executive Vice President for Mission Critical. This strategic hire reinforces XNRGY's commitment to attracting industry-leading expertise to support its rapid expansion and address the critical infrastructure needs of the burgeoning data center market, driven by the explosive growth of artificial intelligence.

Glenn Brandon brings over three decades of experience in mechanical contracting and advanced technology projects, specializing in innovative and cost-effective design-build solutions. His extensive background includes successful collaborations with prestigious clients such as Digital Realty, Equinix, Vantage, Stack, China Mobile, Nvidia, Crusoe Energy, and Orion. Notably, he has served as a contract executive for Southland's most complex data center projects, holding ultimate accountability for project performance.

Mr. Brandon's career spans design engineering, project management, and conceptual design/budgeting, providing him with a comprehensive understanding of HVAC, plumbing, process piping, and controls scopes. He is widely recognized as an expert in mechanical system design and costs, fostering strong client relationships built on trust and expertise.

At XNRGY, Glenn will spearhead mission-critical cooling innovations, working closely with hyperscale, enterprise, and colocation clients to develop next-generation, high-efficiency, low-carbon data center cooling solutions.

"Joining XNRGY is an exciting opportunity to advance mission-critical cooling technology and drive innovation in energy-efficient solutions that also include plug-and-play integration strategies," said Glenn Brandon, Executive Vice President of Mission-Critical Solutions. "At XNRGY, we take a customized approach—assisting customers with design and budget considerations, explaining the rationale behind equipment choices, and guiding them toward tailored solutions that maximize energy efficiency. Energy efficiency is a crucial factor in mission-critical environments, and I look forward to helping our clients achieve their goals through innovative and sustainable strategies."

"I am delighted that Glenn has joined the XNRGY team. He is very well respected among mission-critical clients and deeply understands their needs. We are lucky to have him," said Wais Jalali, CEO & Founder of XNRGY.

About XNRGY Climate Solutions:

XNRGY Climate Solutions is a prominent North American provider specializing in the sustainable design and advanced manufacturing of custom air handling and liquid cooling systems. Leveraging decades of experience in HVAC engineering and manufacturing, XNRGY delivers innovative, energy-efficient solutions tailored to meet the critical requirements of diverse industries. These include hyperscale and modular data centers, healthcare facilities, pharmaceutical labs, semiconductor clean rooms, electric vehicle battery manufacturing, and life sciences facilities.



Operating with divisions in Montreal, Canada, and Mesa, Arizona, XNRGY is strategically positioned to serve its clientele across North America.

For additional information, please visit www.xnrgy.com.

