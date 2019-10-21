Xinhua Silk Road: Moutai commits to enhancing cultural service, consumer experience

SHANGHAI, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ -- Chinese leading liquor enterprise Kweichow Moutai said Friday that the ongoing 14th China International Alcoholic Drinks Expo allows consumers to see and taste Moutai products, and genuinely feel Moutai culture, and thus provides an excellent opportunity for the company to improve its cultural service and consumer experience further.

Liquor has provided universal enjoyment for human beings for a long time and has made a persistent contribution to global cultural exchanges and economic development, said Wang Yancai, President of China Alcoholic Drinks Association (CADA), at the expo.

Wang added that in the light of this, China's liquor industry should continually expand its development vision and deeply integrate with international peers via cultural exchanges, mutual learning, and brand cooperation, which will gradually enhance liquor aroma.

"Cultural creativity has a natural relationship with the expression of liquor quality. Good life not only needs aroma and taste of the liquor but also endows it with more spiritual and creative expression," said Song Shuyu, Vice President and Secretary-General of CADA.

To inherit and promote the unique traditional Chinese culture, the top Chinese liquor enterprise Moutai has beefed up efforts to improve its cultural service in recent years and is building up the culture brand with the unique features of the new era.

Given Moutai's leading performance in operating revenues, gross profit, profit margin and revenues growth, China National Light Industry Council and CADA awarded Moutai Group as one of the top ten companies in China's liquor brewing industry at the expo.

The three-day International Alcoholic Drinks Expo scheduled from October 18 to 20, first held in 2006, attracted more than 3,000 liquor companies, with products ranging from Chinese liquor, wine, beer, brandy, to whiskey.

