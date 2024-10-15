Xinhua Silk Road: China's baijiu brand Fenjiu actively integrates into international markets

BEIJING, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- China's reputed baijiu brand Fenjiu, as one of the first baijiu brands to go global, has actively integrated into the international markets, making valuable explorations and attempts to promote marketing innovation and overseas growth of Chinese baijiu.

The leading light aroma baijiu brand shared its story of going global at the 2024 forum of China drinking culture and forum on liquor enterprises' going global innovation held on September 14 in Beijing. As a special forum of the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services, the event gathered talents to discuss new opportunities for Chinese liquor companies during the course of globalization.

Fenjiu has held a series of activities such as tasting sessions to invite overseas consumers to experience Chinese baijiu, sparking positive response worldwide and winning widespread praise from overseas consumers, Chang Xiao, deputy general manager of Fenjiu international trading company said at the forum.

In terms of marketing, Fenjiu has stayed committed to a differentiated, pilot-based, and scenario-based marketing strategy. It has divided the global markets into key markets, development markets, and potential markets for channel layout, and provided marketing policy support for its pilot cities selected in multiple countries. Fenjiu has also held thousands of tasting activities and event marketing campaigns across the globe, and set up several baijiu-themed cultural experience centers to make overseas consumers gain a deeper understanding of the extensive and profound Chinese baijiu culture, said Chang.

To date, Fenjiu has worked with more than 100 overseas dealers from 70-odd countries and regions. It has also established over 9,000 terminal stores, more than 180 overseas duty-free shops and international departure duty-free shops in China.

