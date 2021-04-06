XGuard Security Announces Grand Opening of New Toronto Offices, Plans to Create Thousands of New Jobs

Canada's fastest-growing top 5 Security company opens one of its largest offices in Toronto area

Company commits to creating thousands of new jobs in the Toronto area

TORONTO, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- XGuard Security , Canada's leading provider of security services, today announced a new office based in Toronto, Ontario. As XGuard's substantial Canadian customer-base continues to grow, the company is establishing a dedicated presence staffed with local talent to enable it to better serve these customers, as well as introduce XGuard Security to additional Ontario enterprises.

Heading up the new office will be Emanuel Constantinescu, Managing Partner - Sales & Business Development. Emanuel and his team will be responsible for bringing the winning formula behind XGuard's tremendous success in Quebec and establishing a firm footprint in the country's most densely populated province.

"Just as we did in Quebec, we intend to launch our Ontario expansion with the same hands-on, turn-key approach and solutions coupled with our exceptional follow up and customer service," said Emanuel Constantinescu, Managing Partner - Sales & Business Development, XGuard Security. "Each contract opening benefits from the expertise of a manager present on-site along with individual protocols tailored to your business' unique profile. With its customized approach the XGuard Security team always exceeds client expectations."

''In response to the changes induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the security industry is transforming from keeping people and assets safe to creating more secure, efficient and intelligent environments," said Alexandre G. Fortin, CEO, XGuard Security. "XGuard Security is at the forefront of this transformation. We provide organizations with the services and resources to keep their operations secure. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 30 industries, our people offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Security services in Quebec and Canada. We create value and shared success for our clients, shareholders, partners and communities.''

Xguard Security is a leading provider of security services in Canada. Company's strong technological acumen allows XGuard Security to pioneer in security industry research. XGuard Security's highly skilled team brings diversity of backgrounds into work in efforts to achieve a common goal: innovate to deliver extra value to customers.

