XCMG Delivered Over One Hundred Units of Road and Excavating Equipment to US

The models exported to US are customized for the North American region to meet the EPA Tier 4F emission standard in North America, the atmosphere particulate matters(PM) and nitric oxide(NOx) requirements of which were 10 times lower than that of the domestic standard. The products are also energy efficient, convenient to maintain and meet the user habits of operators in North America.

"Under the impact of COVID-19 outbreak, XCMG has seized the opportunity to advance in market recovery and expansion as a leader of construction machinery industry. Since February, XCMG has promoted work resumption at full speed and load in joint with the up-and downstream enterprises of the industry chain to complete the order in 2 months, and the equipment will demonstrate XCMG's 'Advanced and Endurable' standard as they contribute to local economic development," said Liu Jiansen, the VP of XCMG.

XCMG established its first joint venture with a local US company in 1996 and started bulk sales in the country, it became the earliest manufacturer in the Chinese construction machinery industry to enter the US market. With its US R&D center and XCMG North America Corp. as strong footholds, XCMG continues to develop in the high-end North American market by launching a series of products that meet the local certification and approval standards, while emphasizing on establishing a comprehensive sales and service network capable of providing complete construction solutions for customers.

XCMG has also established a new cooperation model for Chinese manufacturing enterprises in North America by collaborating with top equipment rental companies in the region.

"XCMG is committed to bringing reliable, high-quality products to our customers in North America, as well as seeking for areas of cooperation that we share common interests in," said Liu.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 77 years. It currently ranks fourth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 187 countries and regions around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.xcmg.com, or XCMG pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE XCMG

For further information: Wang Lin, +86-516-87565404, [email protected], www.xcmg.com

Related Links

www.xcmg.com

