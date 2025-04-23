WWF's panda raced Vancouver commuters on Earth Day to rally support for upcoming Climb for Nature at BC Place

World Wildlife Fund Canada (WWF-Canada) held a series of playful 'panda pop-up' stair climb challenges throughout Vancouver yesterday to raise awareness for the second annual WWF BC Place Climb for Nature, presented by Aviso, on May 10. The environmental org's iconic panda was encouraging nature and fitness lovers of all ages to take on the 3,000 steps of the stadium in support of critical conservation work in B.C. and across Canada.

Enthusiastic Vancouverites, including AC/DC concertgoers, took turns going toe-to-toe with the WWF's beloved panda mascot in exchange for high-fives, WWF swag and free registration for the fundraising event. The surprise pop-ups throughout the city generated competitiveness and camaraderie. To relax after the buzz, Panda stretched it out at One Yoga Vancouver.

Panda was joined by human Alex Portman, Head of Corporate Partnerships at WWF-Canada, who took turns competing with members of the crowd.

"We were blown away by the passion and energy of last year's participants, some as young as five. It was the first time we'd brought the Climb for Nature to the West Coast, and we heard over and over again how thrilled people were to have a way to get involved and support wildlife here in Vancouver. Their love for nature and willingness to make a difference for at-risk species leaves us constantly inspired," Portman said.

"We're excited to bring the Climb for Nature back to Vancouver and hope to make this year's climb at BC Place even more impactful and leave a lasting legacy for biodiversity and British Columbians."

WWF-Canada's Climb for Nature is more than just an annual fundraising event — it's a powerful community of thousands who climb, some year after year, to help safeguard wildlife and habitats. Started at the CN Tower 33 years ago, the event has expanded to include the climb at BC Place and a self-directed Anywhere Climb for Nature that allows people from across the country to hike, walk and climb in the name of Canadian conservation.

About the WWF BC Place Climb for Nature:

The climb is on Saturday, May 10, 2025 .

. Register at wwf.ca/bcplace as an individual or with a team.

There is a registration fee of $20 and a minimum fundraising amount of $50 .

and a minimum fundraising amount of . For kids and youth, the registration fee is $10 with a $30 minimum fundraising requirement.

with a minimum fundraising requirement. All participants will receive a commemorative Climb for Nature T-shirt with their climb time and are eligible for fundraising rewards depending on the amount they raise.

There will be a section reserved for spectators to sit in on the action and support climbers.

What the WWF Climb for Nature funds:

Funds raised for the WWF Climb for Nature support efforts in B.C. and across Canada to bring back nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. Learn more about WWF-Canada's 10-year plan to Regenerate Canada here.

