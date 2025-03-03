WWF-Canada's 'Climb for Nature' is returning to Vancouver after successful debut

To celebrate the Climb for Nature's return to BC Place, WWF's beloved panda mascot faced off against the BC Lions' Leo the Lion in a stair climb rematch , alongside the Vancouver Whitecaps' Spike the Belted Kingfisher and the Vancouver Canadians' Bob Brown Bear.

Earlier today, these larger-than-life feathered and furry characters took their mark on the steps of Terry Fox Plaza for a series of relay-style events designed to inspire Vancouverites to register for WWF's Climb for Nature and sweat it out for wildlife.

While bears are excellent climbers, Spike and Leo had the home turf advantage, winning two of the sprints. With one first-place finish under their belt, panda is feeling good about the big climb in nine weeks.

The event also featured world-renowned tower climber Shaun Stephens-Whale, who holds the WWF Climb for Nature records at both the CN Tower and BC Place, and co-owns a gym in Squamish, B.C. He led the mascots through a pre-race warm-up.

WWF-Canada's annual Climb for Nature began in Toronto more than 30 years ago at the CN Tower. Its legacy continues with the second annual BC Place Climb for Nature and a self-directed WWF Anywhere Climb for Nature, allowing supporters across the country to take part. Last year, climbers in Toronto, Vancouver and from across Canada took a combined 11,407,479 steps for nature.

Participants can climb the stadium steps of BC Place as an individual or with a team. Adults have a registration fee of $20 and a minimum fundraising amount of $50. For kids and youth, a registration fee of $10 and a minimum fundraising requirement of $30. Learn more or register here: wwf.ca/bcplace .

QUOTES:

Scott Sandison, WWF-Canada's VP of Community and Legacy Giving and former Team Canada Olympian shared, "We are thrilled to bring WWF-Canada's Climb for Nature back to BC Place this spring. Living in B.C. offers us the incredible privilege of having vast and diverse nature right outside our door—mountains, rainforests, and thriving coastal ecosystems. By joining us to climb the iconic steps of BC Place, you're playing a crucial role in safeguarding these vital habitats for species like southern resident killer whales, Pacific salmon and other wildlife facing threats."

Chris May, General Manager at BC Place adds, "We're proud to host WWF-Canada's Climb for Nature at BC Place for the second year in a row. Vancouver has always had a strong bond with its natural surroundings, and this event is a powerful way for our community to unite in support of wildlife conservation. We're thrilled to be part of this event, which closely reflects BC Place's commitment to sustainability and community engagement."

Allan Bailey, General Manager for the Vancouver Canadians Baseball Team shared, "As Canada's only Minor League Baseball team, we take great pride in representing our province — much like the spectacular nature and beauty of British Columbia does across the world. The Canadians are steadfast in our support of WWF-Canada's Climb for Nature at BC Place and are thrilled to have Bob Brown Bear compete against other iconic mascots to sweat it out for our province's biodiversity."

Carolyn Cody, Vice President, Business Operations & Marketing for the BC Lions says, "Leo the Lion couldn't resist putting his speed to the test and engaging in a re-match with WWF's famous panda following last year's stair climb — and this year the competition was even stiffer! We were proud to stand alongside other legendary sports teams, including the Vancouver Whitecaps and Vancouver Canadians, to raise awareness for WWF-Canada's Climb for Nature. When we sweat it out for nature, everyone wins!"

About the WWF BC Place Climb for Nature:

The climb takes place on Saturday, May 10, 2025 .

. Register at wwf.ca/bcplace as an individual or with a team.

as an individual or with a team. There is a registration fee of $20 and a minimum fundraising amount of $50 .

and a minimum fundraising amount of . For kids and youth, there is a registration fee of $10 and a minimum fundraising requirement of $30 .

and a minimum fundraising requirement of . All participants will receive a commemorative Climb for Nature T-shirt with their climb time, and are eligible for fundraising rewards depending on the amount they raise.

There will be a section reserved for spectators to sit in on the action and support climbers.

What the WWF Climb for Nature funds:

Funds raised for the WWF-Canada Climb for Nature support efforts in B.C., and throughout Canada, to bring back nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. Learn more about WWF-Canada's 10-year plan to Regenerate Canada here .

ABOUT WWF-CANADA

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss, and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature, and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca

