WWF-Canada's Climb for Nature is coming to Vancouver -- for the first time ever.

This Earth Day kicked off the first pre-event activation as the BC Lions mascot and the WWF mascot competed in their very own stair climb at the Terry Fox Plaza.

WWF's Climb for Nature x BC Place is an expansion of the wildly popular Climb for Nature at the CN Tower, which saw nearly 6,000 people climb the skyscraper's 1,776 steps this past weekend.

Unlike the CN Tower climb, where people climb straight up in an enclosed stairwell, participants in the WWF Climb for Nature x BC Place will circumnavigate the stadium's lower bowl, going up and down the open-air aisles. The single-bowl climb comprises approximately 3,000 steps, while the double bowl involves two laps for a total of 6,000 steps.

Participants can climb the stadium steps as an individual or with a team of friends, family, classmates, or colleagues. Each climber will receive a WWF Climb for Nature T-shirt with their climb time.

"We are thrilled to bring WWF-Canada's Climb for Nature to BC Place this spring," says Scott Sandison, WWF-Canada's VP of Community and Legacy Giving and former Team Canada Olympian.

"We're lucky in B.C. to have so much nature in our backyard, from mountains and rainforests to expansive coastal and marine ecosystems," the Vancouver-based Sandison adds. "By climbing the stadium steps of BC Place with us, you can help protect and restore these important habitats for southern resident killer whales, salmon, Vancouver Island marmots, and other at-risk wildlife."

"We are honoured to welcome World Wildlife Fund Canada to BC Place for Vancouver's inaugural Climb for Nature," said Chris May, General Manager at BC Place. "Vancouverites are known for their deep connection to nature, and this event is an opportunity for our community to come together in support of wildlife conservation. We take great pride in joining this inspiring initiative which closely aligns with BC Place's core values around sustainability and community."

Register today to help bring back nature, reverse wildlife loss, and fight climate change at this link: wwf.ca/bcplace. Every step you take and every dollar you raise will help protect and restore important wildlife habitats in BC and throughout Canada.

About WWF's Climb for Nature x BC Place:

The climb takes place on Sunday, May 26, 2024 , from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

, from – Register at wwf.ca/bcplace as an individual or with a team.

as an individual or with a team. There is a registration fee of $25 . The first 1000 registrations will be free thanks to a generous donation by an anonymous sponsor. Register now using the promo code FREE1000.

. The first 1000 registrations will be free thanks to a generous donation by an anonymous sponsor. Register now using the promo code FREE1000. There is a minimum fundraising amount of $125 to take part. For children, the recommended fundraising amount is $50 .

to take part. For children, the recommended fundraising amount is . All participants will receive a commemorative climb time T-shirt and be eligible for fundraising rewards depending on the amount they raise.

What the WWF Climb for Nature funds:

Funds raised for the WWF-Canada Climb for Nature support efforts in BC, and throughout Canada, to bring back nature, reverse wildlife loss, and fight climate change. Learn more about WWF-Canada's 10-year plan to Regenerate Canada here .

For photos, footage and interviews:

WWF Canada x BC Lions Mascot Event: click here .

. 4K : https://we.tl/t-7BZu6OK3xl

: 1080: https://we.tl/t-W9gJvedD7h

About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss, and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature, and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca

