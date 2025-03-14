WWF-Canada and the CN Tower to shine a light on species conservation this World Panda Day

"The beloved giant panda is not only a symbol for World Wildlife Fund, it is also one of the most powerful examples of conservation success on the planet. We're illuminating the CN Tower in black and white to shine a light on the plight of species at risk and to let people know that they can be part of the solution," Scott Sandison, former Olympian and Vice-President of Community and Legacy Giving at WWF-Canada, said.

According to WWF's Living Planet Report (LPR) 2024, there has been a 73 per cent decline in the average size of monitored wildlife populations globally in just 50 years. Giant pandas, however, have seen their population increase by approximately 50 per cent since the 1980s.

"Think of this like our version of the bat signal — a call to help protect and restore habitats for wildlife by climbing 1,776 steps of the CN Tower," he added. "And there's no better time to answer the call than on World Panda Day."

Interested individuals and teams can register for the WWF CN Tower Climb for Nature at wwf.ca/climb.

What: The CN Tower is lighting up black and white for World Panda Day with WWF-Canada When: Sunday, March 16 from 7:25 – 8:25 p.m. ET

The lights turn on at sunset but typically aren't visible for 30 minutes until the sky is dark (approx. 8 p.m.). Where: The CN Tower

Watch live online here.

Click here for more information on the best outdoor views.

About the WWF CN Tower Climb for Nature:

The WWF CN Tower Climb for Nature is on April 5 and 6, 2025. Register is open at wwf.ca/climb.

and 6, 2025. Register is open at wwf.ca/climb. Since WWF-Canada held its first climb in 1991, people have climbed the CN Tower more than 145,000 times, helping to deliver big conservation results ranging from nearly tripling the number of wild tigers in Nepal to advancing protection for hundreds of thousands of square kilometres of critical habitat for Arctic species and securing stronger standards for Canada's marine protected areas.

to advancing protection for hundreds of thousands of square kilometres of critical habitat for Arctic species and securing stronger standards for marine protected areas. The WWF Climb for Nature now also includes an event at BC Place stadium in Vancouver and a self-directed Anywhere climb.

and a self-directed Anywhere climb. Climbers took a combined 11,407,479 steps for nature in 2024 and raised a record-breaking $1.53 million towards WWF-Canada's 10-year plan to bring back nature, protect habitats, fight climate change and Regenerate Canada .

About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.

SOURCE World Wildlife Fund Canada

For more information: Emily Vandermeer, Senior Communications Specialist, [email protected], 519-616-1556