WWE® Scratch & Win Ticket an Instant Champion in British Columbia

Based on the first five weeks of sales, the WWE ® Scratch & Win game has sold 13 per cent higher than the average of all other non-holiday $2 games launched since 2017, attesting to the widespread allure of the WWE ® brand. A multi-scene game featuring both WWE ® Legends and WWE ® Superstars, the instant ticket swiftly appealed to enthusiasts from a broad and diverse audience, spanning multiple generations. Players can choose between a retro-themed ticket featuring "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Bret "The Hitman" Hart, and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, or a modern iconography sporting Triple H, John Cena, and Kofi Kingston. Whether players revere former WWE ® Legends or present-day Superstars, there's an instant ticket for every WWE ® fan!

The $2 WWE® Scratch & Win game offers players a chance to win up to $20,000. For added awareness, BCLC ran a Facebook contest where players had the opportunity to win WWE®-branded merchandise, including Deluxe WWE® Championship Replica Title Belts. The promotion has resulted in a high social media engagement rate, validating the popularity of the brand.

"We are pleased with the initial launch and player excitement generated from our new WWE® instant ticket," said Gladys Primeau, Category Manager, Instant Games, BCLC. "The brand's popularity offers high entertainment value that inspires players' interest and engagement. We look forward to continuing to explore innovative and fun new game themes and ideas to offer the best instant games to our players, to maximize our support of health care, education and community programs in British Columbia."

"We are thrilled to congratulate BCLC on the success of its WWE® game, an engaging multi-scene instant ticket that leverages the appeal of a well-known brand with a passionate fan base," said Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "We are excited to continue working with BCLC and help strengthen its instant-ticket portfolio with innovative lottery products supported by our comprehensive turnkey programs to further expand its player base, as we've been doing for over three decades."

The Province of British Columbia founded BCLC 35 years ago with the purpose of giving back to the citizens of B.C. and helping communities grow. Since 1985, BCLC has delivered $25 billion in net income to support communities, provincial programs and services, charities and major events that have helped shape B.C.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Oasis-branded electronic ticket machines to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 67.5% by the Pollard family and 32.5% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

