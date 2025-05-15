WEST VIRGINIA LOTTERY LAUNCHES ITS FIRST EINSTANT GAME FROM THE POLLARD DIGITAL GAMES STUDIO

WINNIPEG, MB, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote"; (TSX: PBL) is pleased to congratulate the West Virginia Lottery ("the Lottery") on the successful launch of Royal Court Riches, its first eInstant game from the Pollard Digital Games Studio. Royal Court Riches has already demonstrated strong performance in multiple markets—in its first international launch, it achieved that jurisdiction's highest tickets sold, total sales, and gross gaming revenue within its first 30 days of release.

Design mock-up of Royal Court Riches. (CNW Group/Pollard Banknote Limited)

Royal Court Riches is the first in a series of games from the Pollard Digital Games Studio slated to launch in West Virginia this year. The lineup selected for West Virginia reflects Pollard Banknote's commitment to being the partner of choice to lotteries, and includes games with a variety of themes, mechanics, and play styles to ensure appeal to a broad player base, a key pillar of responsible revenue growth. The Pollard Digital Games Studio uses a data-driven, player-focused approach to game design. Games are created to resonate with lottery players by blending engaging play styles with mechanics inspired by traditional, retail lottery products. The Pollard Digital Games Studio is dedicated exclusively to developing eInstants for the lottery industry.

The launch schedule for West Virginia includes a mix of proven best-sellers such as Bacon Me Crazy, titles new to the U.S. market such as Dragon Keno Blast, and Gemstone 7s, which will feature a progressive jackpot. Another notable release, Road Trip Riches, will be customized to include symbols representing iconic West Virginia landmarks, including the West Virginia State Capitol and the New River Gorge Bridge.

"We are very excited to partner with Pollard Banknote to expand our offering to players in West Virginia," said John Myers, Director, West Virginia Lottery. "The addition of Royal Court Riches and the upcoming games from the Pollard Digital Games Studio furthers our commitment to delivering exceptional immersive experiences designed specifically to appeal to lottery players, and growing our contribution to education, seniors and tourism in a socially responsible manner."

"Pollard Banknote is excited to share our engaging eInstant games with players in West Virginia," said Shannon DeHaven, Vice President, Digital Engagement, Pollard Banknote. "This launch deepens our partnership with the Lottery, which already includes the delivery and support of PlayON, Pollard Banknote's robust loyalty platform, as well as mobile app and website development. In addition, our joint venture entity, NeoPollard Interactive, delivers the State's iLottery platform and a range of managed services to provide a turnkey program."

The West Virginia Lottery commenced operations in January 1986. Since then, the Lottery has contributed $13.1 billion in gaming revenue to the State of West Virginia, with proceeds supporting education, seniors, and tourism. Lottery operations have generated over $3.9 billion for education, over $1.7 billion for senior services, and over $1.5 billion for tourism.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64% by the Pollard family and 36% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; John Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; Rob Rose, Chief Financial Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; Pollard Banknote Limited, Telephone: (204) 474-2323