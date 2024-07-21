WSPN and HELIX Unveil Partnership to Integrate TradFi and DeFi through RWA-Backed Stablecoin WUSD

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network (WSPN), a global digital payments leader, and HELIX, a leading Real World Asset (RWA) DeFi protocol, are excited to announce their partnership to explore a fiat-collateralized stablecoin backed by RWA assets. WSPN, known for its innovative digital payment solutions, is the issuer of Worldwide USD (WUSD), a fiat-collateralized stablecoin pegged 1:1 against the US dollar.

This partnership integrates TradFi with DeFi, offering a robust and secure investment backed by real-world assets. The fiat-collateralized stablecoin will leverage HELIX's RWA expertise and WSPN's cutting-edge stablecoin infrastructure to provide transparent, fast and efficient digital payment solutions.

The market for RWA tokenization has been experiencing significant growth. As of July 2024, the total RWA on-chain sits around USD 12.9 billion, according to RWA.xyz. This growth is fueled by the increasing integration of blockchain technology into traditional finance, enabling greater liquidity, transferability, and efficiency in asset management. Major financial institutions such as BlackRock and Franklin Templeton have recognized the potential of RWAs, with BlackRock launching a tokenized treasury fund, BUIDL, which has USD 500 million in assets under management, according to DefiLlama.

As part of this collaboration between WSPN and HELIX, HELIX will adopt WUSD as a transaction medium for its liquidity providers. Supported by HELIX's great track record of private credit loans, WUSD is positioned as a robust RWA option within the stablecoin market. Additionally, HELIX's institutional-grade platform reinforces WSPN's commitment to offering institutional-scale digital payment solutions. WSPN and HELIX will also be looking to promote financial inclusion through WUSD for underserved communities in the emerging markets.

"WUSD represents the next generation of stablecoins, offering faster, cheaper, and more secure transactions compared to existing options. At WSPN, our primary goal is to enhance the accessibility and use cases of WUSD. Our partnership with HELIX is a significant step toward achieving this, as it allows us to expand financial inclusivity in underserved regions of ASEAN," said Raymond Yuan, Founder of WSPN.

Jitendra Singh Jaitawat, Co-Founder & CEO of HELIX, said, "At HELIX, our mission is to leverage data-driven risk management to connect on-chain investors with sustainable and uncorrelated real-world yields. We are excited to partner with WSPN, who shares our vision of building institutional infrastructure to integrate the DeFi and TradFi ecosystems and enable financial inclusion at scale"

****END****

About WSPN

WSPN is a global digital payments company that provides transparent, fast, and efficient digital payment solutions leveraging the latest technological advancements of Distributed Ledger Technology ("DLT"). We are dedicated to shaping seamless digital payment solutions for our global partners worldwide at the frontier of future digital payments and financial inclusion.

Worldwide USD ('WUSD'), WSPN's flagship USD stablecoin, is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin that is pegged to the U.S. Dollar at a 1:1 ratio. Dedicated to optimizing payment solutions for web3 industry enterprise users, WUSD empowers the real economy through secure, compliant digital payments, spanning stablecoins, exchanges and cards, all geared for global expansion.

Learn more: www.wspn.io | Twitter | LinkedIn

About HELIX

HELIX is the first Real World Asset (RWA) DeFi protocol leveraging proprietary Big-Data Credit Analytics technology to tokenize emerging markets private credit. Winner of the 2023 Tokenized Debt & Digitized Securities Award, HELIX aims to aggregate a diverse range of real-world assets, including private credit, to provide on-chain investors with access to sustainable yields that are uncorrelated to the broader DeFi markets.

Learn more: www.helixfinance.io | Twitter | LinkedIn

SOURCE WSPN

Communication Team, [email protected]