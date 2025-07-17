WSPN's WUSD Stablecoin Now Available on Coins.ph with PHP Trading Pair

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network (WSPN), a leading stablecoin infrastructure provider, announced that its USD-backed stablecoin WUSD has officially listed on Coins.ph, the Philippines' leading crypto exchange platform. The new WUSD/PHP trading pair enables Filipino users to seamlessly convert Philippine Pesos directly into WUSD, providing a trusted fiat gateway to the global stablecoin ecosystem.

The listing on Coins.ph represents a significant milestone in WUSD's expansion across Southeast Asia, particularly in the Philippines, where digital asset adoption continues to accelerate. As the country's most trusted cryptocurrency platform serving millions of Filipino users, Coins.ph provides an ideal entry point for WUSD into this strategic market.

Given the Philippines' position as a major remittance destination, the integration provides users with direct WUSD/PHP conversion capabilities, eliminating the need for multiple currency conversions and offering 24/7 availability for cross-border transactions and stable value storage.

As WSPN continues to deepen its collaboration with leading regional exchanges, it remains dedicated to fostering a more inclusive and accessible financial ecosystem for users across Southeast Asia and beyond.

About WSPN

WSPN is a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, committed to building a more secure, efficient, and transparent payment solution for the global economy. Their flagship product, WUSD stablecoin, is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar and aims to optimize secure digital payments for Web3 users. WSPN's Stablecoin 2.0 approach prioritizes user-centricity, community governance, and accessibility, paving the way for widespread stablecoin adoption.

Learn more: www.wspn.io | X | LinkedIn

About Coins.ph

Coins.ph is on a mission to power the new internet with easy access to digital assets and web3 products. Launched in 2014, Coins.ph is the most established crypto brand in the Philippines and has gained the trust of more than 18 million users. Through the easy-to-use mobile app, users can buy and sell a variety of different cryptocurrencies and access a wide range of financial services. Coins.ph is fully regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and is the first ever crypto-based company in Asia to hold both Virtual Currency and Electronic Money Issuer licenses from a central bank.

