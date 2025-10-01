Lallemand Invests in Agriculture Education at Rolling Hills School with $5,000 Hometown Roots Donation

MONTREAL, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The Fundraising Society of the Rolling Hills School will receive a $5,000 donation thanks to area farmer Louise Virostek, the Alberta winner of Lallemand's 2025 Hometown Roots contest.

Virostek farms with her husband and two children near Rolling Hills and says she was both excited and grateful to be chosen as this year's provincial winner. She selected the school's fundraising society because of the unique agriculture program being built right where her children attend school.

Our small community is bringing agriculture into the school. Allowing students to learn and make decisions related to raising a farm and animals like it’s their own. Subjects dive deeper into income, expenses, investments, and more related to everyday necessities of life for farm life. Louise Virostek. (CNW Group/Lallemand Plant Care)

"I chose to support the Fundraising Society of Rolling Hills School because our kids attend the school, and we've seen the incredible agriculture program they are building," says Virostek. "It means a lot to support a project that gives students hands-on experience with everything from livestock to markets while building knowledge and pride in agriculture. We're very appreciative of Lallemand for running a contest like this and supporting rural communities in such a meaningful way and are excited to see where this takes our students."

The school's program is designed to give students real-world agriculture experience, from caring for livestock to tracking markets and making investment decisions. A new barn is currently underway to house farm animals, and the initiative is already being integrated across classes, including science and math.

"As a family-owned business, giving back to rural communities is part of who we are," says Anne Favre, Strategic Marketing Director – USA & Canada, Lallemand Plant Care. "The Hometown Roots contest celebrates people and programs that make rural life strong and vibrant, and Rolling Hills School is a wonderful example of how agriculture can shape future generations."

Three prizes are awarded annually in Canada, one for each province: Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. Winners select a local organization or charity to receive a $5,000 donation from Lallemand.

Launched in 2021, the Hometown Roots Contest has enabled Lallemand to award $5,000 to 29 rural organizations across the U.S. and Canada, supporting programs that provide hands-on learning, youth mentorship, and essential community services.

About Lallemand

For over 100 years, Lallemand has been an expert in yeast and bacteria manufacturing. It is now a global leader in the development, production, and marketing of microorganisms for various industries. Using sound science and know-how, Lallemand Plant Care provides effective microbial-based solutions that deliver agronomic, economic, and sustainable value to growers.

