Lallemand Supports Children's Health in Manitoba with $5,000 Hometown Roots Donation

MONTREAL, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba will receive a $5,000 donation, thanks to Samuel Wipf of Broad Valley Farms, the Manitoba winner of Lallemand's 2025 Hometown Roots contest.

Wipf farms nearly 12,000 acres of canola, wheat, barley, corn, and soybeans with his family and was surprised and honoured to be named a winner. He selected the Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba because of the exceptional care his son received after being born with a cleft lip. "He had three surgeries, and you can hardly notice it now," Wipf says. "It feels good to support a project that helps children in need, and I'm thankful to Lallemand for running a contest that gives back to rural communities across Canada."

The Hometown Roots contest invites participants to capture and share the spirit of agriculture in their communities. From candid farm-life moments to scenes that reflect rural life, this year's entries highlighted the pride, creativity, and resilience of rural living.

"As a family-owned business, giving back to rural communities is part of who we are," says Anne Favre, Strategic Marketing Director – USA & Canada, Lallemand Plant Care. "The Hometown Roots contest celebrates people and programs that make rural life strong and vibrant, and we're proud to have a winner who chose to support a foundation that truly makes a difference."

Three prizes are awarded annually in Canada, one for each province: Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. Winners select a local organization or charity to receive a $5,000 donation from Lallemand.

Launched in 2021, the Hometown Roots Contest has enabled Lallemand to award $5,000 to 29 rural organizations across the U.S. and Canada, supporting programs that provide hands-on learning, youth mentorship, and essential community services.

For more information and full contest rules, visit www.lallemandhometownroots.com.

About Lallemand

For over 100 years, Lallemand has been an expert in yeast and bacteria manufacturing. It is now a global leader in the development, production, and marketing of microorganisms for various industries. Using sound science and know-how, Lallemand Plant Care provides effective microbial-based solutions that deliver agronomic, economic, and sustainable value to growers.

