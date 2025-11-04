Lallemand Supports Rural Safety with $5,000 Donation to Langham Fire Department

MONTREAL, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Langham Fire Department will receive a $5,000 donation thanks to local farmer Tyson Ozeroff, who was named Saskatchewan's 2025 Hometown Roots contest winner.

A fourth-generation farmer, Ozeroff farms with his dad near Langham and says he was very surprised to learn his photo entry had been selected. He chose to support the local fire department as a way to give back to a team that's always there when his community needs them.

This is a farmers office. Not secluded by four walls. But the freedom of one horizon and four directions. Tyson Ozeroff. (CNW Group/Lallemand Plant Care)

"I chose the Langham Fire Department because they've helped us in the past when our farm had some unfortunate events, and they do so much for the ag community in this area," says Ozeroff. "I hope the funds can help them purchase new equipment that makes their jobs faster and safer. I think this is a great competition that allows people to give back to their communities in meaningful ways."

"As a family-owned business, giving back to rural communities is part of who we are," says Anne Favre, Strategic Marketing Director – USA & Canada, Lallemand Plant Care. "Through the Hometown Roots Contest, we're proud to shine a light on people like Tyson Ozeroff, and the local heroes who keep our rural communities strong like the Langham Fire Department."

Three prizes are awarded annually in Canada, one for each of three provinces: Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. Winners select a local organization or charity to receive a $5,000 donation from Lallemand.

Launched in 2021, the Hometown Roots Contest has enabled Lallemand to award $5,000 to 29 rural organizations across the U.S. and Canada, supporting programs that provide hands-on learning, safety, and essential services in rural communities.

For more information and full contest rules, visit www.lallemandhometownroots.com.

About Lallemand

For over 100 years, Lallemand has been an expert in yeast and bacteria manufacturing. It is now a global leader in the development, production, and marketing of microorganisms for various industries. Using sound science and know-how, Lallemand Plant Care provides effective microbial-based solutions that deliver agronomic, economic, and sustainable value to growers.

SOURCE Lallemand Plant Care

Media Contact: Anne Favre, Strategic Marketing Director - USA & Canada, Lallemand Plant Care, [email protected], Telephone: 438.225.2802