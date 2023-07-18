Worldsource Wealth Management and IDC WIN to Utilize Broadridge's AdvisorStream

Automated digital marketing enhancing the advisor-investor relationship and experience

TORONTO and NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /CNW/ -- Worldsource Wealth Management and IDC Worldsource Insurance Network Inc. are pleased to announce they have partnered with global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR), to help their advisors provide relevant, timely communications to their clients using Broadridge's automated digital marketing platform AdvisorStream.

"As investor expectations and the nature of digital interactions evolve, the Canadian wealth management industry is going through extraordinary change and at Worldsource, we are excited as we continue to grow and expand our digital offerings." said Doce Tomic, President of Worldsource Wealth Management. "We look forward to leveraging the full suite of Broadridge's AdvisorStream platform to deepen advisor connections with clients and prospects through hyper-relevant content."

"Our objective is to provide the innovative services and tools that advisors need in today's digital-focused world," continued Phil Marsillo, President and CEO, IDC WIN. "Clients want informed, consistent and personalized communication with their advisor. AdvisorStream's intuitive platform and impressive content can help our advisors deliver those communications in thoughtful, intentional ways while being scalable to adjust to the advisor's needs."

"AdvisorStream's investor-centric approach to marketing provides Worldsource and IDC WIN with the digital tools they need to educate, engage and empower investors.," said Kevin Darlington, Head of Broadridge Advisor Solutions. "Their advisors will soon be able to communicate directly with clients to drive engagement and grow their client relationships through each stage of the investor lifecycle."

Broadridge's AdvisorStream is an award-winning all-in-one content marketing platform. It leverages an omni-channel approach to empower advisors to send pertinent communications to clients at the right time through their preferred channels. The platform gives advisors the ability to engage in real-time, two-way interaction with clients and prospects to cultivate their networks and grow existing client relationships. By utilizing AdvisorStream's extensive library of content exclusively licensed from the world's most trusted providers, including leading North American publishers, the platform helps drive increased brand visibility for advisors. It is also aligned with the Canadian Online News Act, or Bill C-18, that governs the licensing requirements for content.

AdvisorStream is a component of the Broadridge Wealth Platform, a next-generation, component-based ecosystem that allows advisors and wealth managers to grow their business by increasing digital client engagement and streamlining legacy technology.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

About Worldsource Wealth Management

Worldsource Wealth Management (WWM) is a fully integrated wealth management company focused on supporting Financial Advisors and building financial prosperity for Canadians. WWM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Desjardins Group, the leading financial cooperative in North America with over 100 years of dedication to the people and communities they serve. WWM is comprised of Worldsource Financial Management Inc., a mutual fund dealer and Worldsource Securities Inc. an investment dealer that are divisions of Worldsource Group of Companies Inc., operating as Worldsource Wealth Management.

For more information about Worldsource Wealth Management, please visit: worldsourcewealth.com.

About IDC Worldsource Insurance Network Inc.

IDC Worldsource Insurance Network Inc. is one of Canada's leading life insurance Managing General Agencies, servicing advisors across the country, through partnerships with over 15 major insurance carriers. IDC WIN prides itself on its service, knowledge and commitment to the Canadian insurance industry, bringing a sharp focus and exceptional standards of operation to all areas of its processes. IDC Worldsource Insurance Network Inc. is a division of the Worldsource Group of Companies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Desjardins Group.

For more information about IDC Worldsource Insurance Network Inc., please visit: idcwin.ca.

