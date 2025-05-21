Canadian Investors Rethink Spending and Investment Decisions Amid Global Trade Wars: New Broadridge Survey Reveals

83% of respondents said they are likely to only purchase Canadian goods and services in the next six months

A third (35%) of respondents say they plan to adjust investment portfolios in the next six months, while 34% intend to stay the course and 30% remain unsure

Half of respondents reported exploring new investment opportunities over the past six months

TORONTO, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Heightened macroeconomic volatility and a global trade war have prompted Canadians to rethink their investment and spending decisions according to the 2025 Canadian Investor Study , a new survey from global technology leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR).

The survey found that a majority (83%) of Canadian investors are likely to adjust their purchasing habits to spend more on Canadian-owned goods and services and that one-third (35%) of investors plan to make meaningful changes to their investment portfolios in the next six months. Among generations, half of Gen Z (51%) and Millennial (49%) investors plan to be more proactive in adjusting their portfolios compared to just 15% of Baby Boomers.

As public markets remain volatile, half of respondents reported that they have explored new investment vehicles over the past six months, including: digital assets (20%), private markets (19%) and precious metals (18%). However, Canadian investors reported that one of the top challenges are they face when it comes their personal investments are regulatory/taxation barriers across borders (36%), data privacy/cybersecurity (36%), limited access to international markets (31%), highlighting a lack of opportunities for Canadians to broaden their exposure to new investment vehicles given international trading constraints.

"Canadians are turning their focus inwards as they adjust their purchasing habits to spend more on Canadian goods and services and rethink their portfolios amid a prolonged state of uncertainty," said Karin Kirkwood, President of Broadridge Canada. "As these investors explore their investment options to futureproof their portfolios, they increasingly expect trusted advice and new investment vehicles from advisors to be supported by modern technology. This presents a clear opportunity for financial institutions to help investors navigate uncertainty and achieve their financial goals through a combined high-tech, high-touch approach."

Against the current macroeconomic backdrop, Canadian investors are split on the state of their investments. Just over half (56%) report that they feel positively (somewhat or very) about the outlook of their investments over the next twelve months.

Additional key findings

Top sources of financial information include financial advisors (44%), friends and family (39%), and news websites/apps (35%). Among Gen Z investors, however, social media (41%) and financial influencers or content creators (29%) are more popular sources than financial advisors (28%).

include financial advisors (44%), friends and family (39%), and news websites/apps (35%). Emerging technologies like GenAI are gaining traction: 18% of Gen Z and 21% of Millennials have used AI-driven platforms to gather investment information Of all investors using Gen AI (12%), the majority (88%) were likely to act on the advice provided.

are gaining traction: 18% of Gen Z and 21% of Millennials have used AI-driven platforms to gather investment information Embracing a hybrid model when it comes to financial advice : Nearly three quarters (74%) of Canadian investors currently work or have worked with a financial advisor, and 60% currently use or have used a do-it-yourself (DIY) investing platform.

: Nearly three quarters (74%) of Canadian investors currently work or have worked with a financial advisor, and 60% currently use or have used a do-it-yourself (DIY) investing platform. DIY investing platform usage is highest among Millennial investors (70%).

is highest among Millennial investors (70%). The top concerns impacting Canadian investors' ability to reach their financial goals are the rising cost of living (27%), market volatility and economic uncertainty (18%), and political & regulatory uncertainty (11%).

Despite increased demand for a digital-first experience, respondents cited fraud, identity theft, and financial loss due to cyberattacks as top concerns when it comes to data privacy/cybersecurity among financial institutions.

At the same time, financial institutions that deliver strong, personalized service stand out. Quick response times, easy-to-navigate platforms and clear communications & customizations were cited by respondents as the definition of superior client experience.

To download the full report, please visit here .

Survey Methodology

This survey presents the findings of a CARAVAN® survey conducted by Big Village Insights among a sample of 1,004 adults, ages 18 and older, who live in Canada and have household investable assets of $100,000 or more. The survey was conducted from March 20 – March 26, 2025.

