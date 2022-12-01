MONTRÉAL, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Espace pour la vie is proud to present Worlds of Ice, a film by Philippe Baylaucq, produced by the National Film Board of Canada in collaboration with the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. Worlds of Ice is a spectacular 360° immersion into the vast and fascinating topic of . . . ice. This substance, whose dynamics universally affect biology, astronomy, anthropology, sports, culture and art, plays so many roles in our lives and in the universe. But how well do we really know it? Narrated in the distinctive voice of Inuk/Mohawk singer-songwriter Beatrice Deer, the film is captivating, surprising and moving. Starting on December 14 at the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan, while Montréal will be hosting COP15, Worlds of Ice rattles us, forcing us to realize that the melting of the polar ice caps has brought us dangerously close to the tipping point of dramatic climate change, which is affecting all of the peoples of the world.

Ice. Precious, and vital.

Worlds of Ice takes you on an extraordinary odyssey showcasing the power of ice, that very substance that splits rock, moves mountains and governs the planet's climate. Thirty-five minutes of pure delight for the mind and the senses.

Award-winning filmmaker Philippe Baylaucq orchestrated Worlds of Ice with the desire, above all, to put ice at the forefront of our environmental reality. The unsuspected dimensions of ice are brought to life, just like the life that ice itself nurtures, through the lens of the 360° camera, the James Webb Space Telescope, and the most advanced technologies in digital imaging.

Produced by René Chénier, Worlds of Ice expresses deep wisdom, which is echoed with alarming clarity by the Inuit, who for generations have woven an intricate relationship with ice and are now first-hand witnesses working to mitigate the effects of this dramatic shift.

Artistic as well as scientific

Well-known for offering emotional experiences that blend science and art, the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan collaborated closely with the National Film Board of Canada in producing Worlds of Ice. The production, which won Best Science Film at the Dome Fest West in Los Angeles earlier this year, is based on scientific data and concepts that were painstakingly transformed into images, sound and words with the participation of the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan team.

The film Worlds of Ice will be presented at the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan starting December 14. See show times . Make sure to get your Espace pour la vie Passport and enjoy your privileged 12 months access to nature!

"Ice is part of our day-to-day life in the north, although we don't fully appreciate its immense importance and wonder. It is essential to life and to maintaining biodiversity on Earth. It's interesting that Worlds of Ice is opening in Montréal just as preserving biodiversity takes centre stage at the COP 15 conference. We hope the film will inspire us all to take action to protect our planet." – Caroline Bourgeois, Vice-Chair of the City of Montréal's Executive Committee and member responsible for large parks, sports and recreation, Mont Royal, Parc Jean-Drapeau, Espace pour la vie and eastern Montréal.

"Searching for life in the Universe means searching for water. But, because planets generally do not fall within the "Goldilocks" habitable zone (because they're too close to their star, and therefore too hot, or too far from it, and therefore too cold), looking for water ice can provide a great deal of information that is essential to understanding our own world. By taking an interest in ice in the universe, we're taking an interest in life itself so we can better safeguard it," affirms Olivier Hernandez, Director of the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan

"We looked at life, humanity, the planet and the solar system through the lens of ice. We were surprised to discover a substance with a thousand-and-one facets. It is spectacular, unusual, occasionally bizarre, and definitely unique. No other substance on earth fluctuates so much between liquid and solid. Worlds of Ice is a journey of discovery and wonder where ice serves as a metaphor for the human condition: complex, fragile and precious." - Philippe Baylaucq, director

Winner – Best Science Film

Dome Fest West, Los Angeles , USA (2022)

, (2022) Official Selections

FullDome Festival, Jena, Germany (2022)

(2022)

Fulldome Festival Brno, Czech Republic (2022)

(2022)

Melbourne International Film Festival, Australia (2022)

About Montréal Space for Life

Montréal Space for Life is made up of five major attractions: the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. These prestigious municipal institutions form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring, creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

About the National Film Board of Canada

