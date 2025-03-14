Worldline North America Named 'Great Place to Work' for the Fourth Consecutive Year

VICTORIA, BC, March 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services, is pleased to announce a fourth consecutive certification as a Great Place To Work®.

This recognition follows a comprehensive, independent evaluation by the Great Place to Work Institute® and reflects direct feedback from employees, gathered through a detailed and anonymous survey regarding their workplaces in both the United States and Canada.

"Achieving the 'Great Place to Work' certification for the fourth consecutive year is an honour that reflects our collective team efforts and shared values. One of our core pillars at Worldline is "Humanizing Payments", which truly begins with the incredible humans within our organization," says Justin Passalaqua, CEO, Worldline North America. "This industry is nothing if not complex and dynamic, so it's imperative that we do everything we can to support our hardworking teams. We would not be where we are today without them and their consistent dedication."

Employees at Worldline continue to enjoy a competitive benefits package, including RRSP matching, 100% employer paid health and dental coverage, parental leave top-up, and a lifestyle spending account. This year, the Worldline Victoria team relocated their office space to a class AA Leed Platinum certified building, a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement. The building received a score of 80+ on a rating scale based on increased energy efficiency, minimized water usage, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, improved occupant wellbeing, and more. These factors align with Worldline's Corporate Social Responsibility goals and environmentally conscious approach to doing business. Additional perks of moving to this office space include the use of their fitness facility, secure bicycle storage, and a shower with changing rooms to provide employees with the opportunity to include physical fitness into their daily routine.

While these benefits showcase Worldline's commitment to being a responsible employer, the company recognizes that there are several other ways they can be supporting their employees. One of which being to ensure that women and minorities are given equal opportunity for leadership roles. "At Worldline, we're proud of the strides we've made to promote diverse talent within our leadership and management teams," says Claire Gayton, Head of Operations, Worldline North America. "Celebrating the contributions of women and minorities is not just about representation; it's about leveraging their unique perspectives to drive innovation and success."

Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work® Canada said that a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy working with their colleagues. "Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from reduced turnover and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience, and efficiency," Fonseca said.

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey – quickly, simply, and securely. With advanced payments technology, local expertise and solutions customized for hundreds of markets and industries, Worldline powers the growth of over one million businesses around the world. Worldline generated a 4.6 billion euros revenue in 2024. In North America, Worldline is the technology partner of choice for software providers across over 60 industries. Worldline has 150+ employees across Canada and the USA.

Worldline's corporate purpose ("raison d'être") is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

worldline.com

ABOUT GREAT PLACE TO WORK®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high performance workplace cultures.

Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

