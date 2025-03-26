Worldline and Castles Technology partner to deliver innovative SoftPOS payment solution in North America

VICTORIA, BC, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Castles Technology to provide cutting-edge in-person payment solutions in North America.

Worldline specializes in delivering top-tier payments technology to Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs), and Banks, in numerous vertical markets across North America. Through industry-leading customer care, local expertise, and seamless integrations, Worldline is dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes grow with innovative payment solutions. As part of this commitment, Worldline is excited to collaborate with Castles Technology, a leading player in the terminal provider industry.

Castles Technology offers advanced Android payment technology, which is widely preferred by merchants worldwide for its reliability and efficiency. They have established a reputation for prioritizing security, innovation, and user-centric solutions, which align directly with Worldline's strategic goals and position them as a highly trusted partner.

"At Castles Technology, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of payment innovation, and our partnership with Worldline represents a major leap forward in redefining how businesses accept payments," says Joe Mach, North America CEO, Castles Technology. "By combining our state-of-the-art Android payment solutions with Worldline's deep industry expertise, we are enabling merchants to seamlessly adopt secure, software-based payment acceptance. Together, we are not just meeting market demands—we are shaping the future of payments, providing businesses with the flexibility and security they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world."

This partnership is to provide the premier solution for ISVs by combining competitive advantages and collaborating on an advanced SoftPOS solution. SoftPOS, a software-based Point of Sale, allows merchants to securely accept payments directly on a phone, tablet, or other Android mobile device, bypassing the need for additional hardware. This solution significantly reduces costs associated with traditional POS hardware and can enhance the merchant experience with increased mobility, faster checkout times, and easy integrations. SoftPOS is an excellent fit for a wide range of industries, including field services, not-for-profits, and event management, as well as for small to medium-sized merchants who prioritize mobility and cost-savings.

Worldline and Castles Technology will be showcasing this technology together at the Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) TRANSACT tradeshow in April, and plan to launch their first-to-market SoftPOS solution by the end of 2025.

"Partnering with Castles was an evident decision for our team here at Worldline North America. With aligned commitments to delivering innovative payment solutions, Castles' extensive portfolio of terminal offerings, and joint goals for SoftPOS market introduction, we are thrilled to keep building on our foundation as partners," says Claire Gayton, Head of Operations and Partnerships, Worldline North America.

This partnership marks significant advancements in the SoftPOS and in-person payment technology industry, setting a new standard for payment processing solutions. By merging the strengths of both companies, Worldline aims to drive the adoption of secure, efficient, and scalable payment options, ultimately improving how merchants collect and process payments.

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey – quickly, simply, and securely. With advanced payments technology, local expertise and solutions customized for hundreds of markets and industries, Worldline powers the growth of over one million businesses around the world. Worldline generated a 4.6 billion euros revenue in 2024. In North America, Worldline is the technology partner of choice for software providers across over 60 industries. worldline.com

Worldline's corporate purpose ("raison d'être") is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

ABOUT CASTLES TECHNOLOGY

Castles Technology is a global leader in payment acceptance solutions, providing cutting-edge terminals, innovative solutions, and exceptional services that meet the needs of today's modern businesses. With over 30 years of experience, Castles partners with thousands of businesses including processors, merchants, acquirers, ISVs, and PSPs to deploy millions of POS terminals, connecting consumers and commerce around the world.

Castles Technology, leading Android SmartPOS provider

