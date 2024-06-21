World Whistleblower Day: Canadian securities regulators recognize whistleblower contributions to fair and efficient markets

CALGARY, AB, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Today the Alberta Securities Commission (ASC), the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), the B.C. Securities Commission (BCSC) and the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) are acknowledging World Whistleblower Day, June 23, which is an occasion to commend whistleblowers who take action to expose misconduct, illegal practices and unethical behaviours. Collectively, we recognize the valuable public service that whistleblowers provide when they share information about securities misconduct within a company that would otherwise be difficult to detect.

"We are grateful to the individuals who have exposed misconduct so that it can be investigated and stopped," said Stan Magidson, Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) Chair and Chair and CEO of the ASC. "We work to promote fair and efficient capital markets and protect investors. To that end, we stand for an environment where integrity and accountability are valued and wrongdoing is not tolerated.

"On behalf of the CSA and the individual jurisdictions, we thank all whistleblowers for their help to protect Canadians."

Additional information about each jurisdictions' whistleblower program is available at the following links:

Alberta Securities Commission

Autorité des marchés financiers

B.C. Securities Commission

Ontario Securities Commission

