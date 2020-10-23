World's largest study of cardiovascular disease in type 2 diabetes shows increased disease management needs

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - The CAPTURE study, the first of its kind and involving nearly 10,000 participants from 13 countries across five continents, showed that 1 in 3 people with type 2 diabetes have established cardiovascular disease, and 9 in 10 of these had atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.1

Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease is caused by the build-up of fats, cholesterol and other substances in and on the artery walls, which narrows the vessels and results in reduced blood flow, potentially leading to events like heart attack and stroke. CAPTURE also highlighted that only 2 in 10 people with type 2 diabetes and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease are receiving a glucose-lowering treatment with proven cardiovascular benefits.

"CAPTURE study findings reinforce the incidence and need for cardiovascular disease to be screened and proactively managed in all type 2 diabetes patients", said Dr. Mansoor Husain, Executive Director, Ted Rogers Centre for Heart Research and Senior Scientist at Toronto General Hospital Research Institute (TGHRI). "An alarming majority of adults over 65 with diabetes die of heart disease. Those with diabetes are two to four times more likely to die of a cardiovascular problem than those without diabetes. To save lives, we need diabetes treatments that reduce cardiovascular events."

A recent update to Diabetes Canada Clinical Practice Guidelines for the Prevention and Management of Diabetes in Canada (CPG) provides more specific treatment guidance for clinicians and people living with type 2 diabetes. Additional agents approved for use in Canada have been shown to have cardiovascular benefits in patients with type 2 diabetes.2 Evidence shows treatment decisions need to be individualized, considering a patient's clinical needs and personal preferences, medication access and degree of glucose-lowering requirements.2

About CAPTURE

CAPTURE is the first global non-interventional study to capture the prevalence of cardiovascular disease and risk and its management in people living with type 2 diabetes. The objectives were to establish the proportion of people with type 2 diabetes at high risk of cardiovascular disease and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and to document the use of cardiovascular risk-reducing medicines in people with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease. Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease was defined as cerebrovascular disease (including carotid artery disease), coronary heart disease and/or peripheral artery disease. The CAPTURE study, sponsored by Novo Nordisk, was conducted in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Czech Republic, China, France, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Turkey, involving nearly 10,000 people with type 2 diabetes. Participants had to be at least 18 years of age and diagnosed with type 2 diabetes for at least 180 days.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 43,500 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.ca, Twitter, or YouTube.

Dr. Husain has not been compensated to provide a statement or speak with media. Dr. Husain has been compensated as a consultant, speaker and researcher for several research-based pharmaceutical companies including Novo Nordisk Canada Inc.

References

1 Mosenzon O, Alguwaihes A, Arenas Leon J.L., et al. CAPTURE: a cross-sectional study of the contemporary (2019) prevalence of cardiovascular disease in adults with type 2 diabetes across 13 countries. Abstract 158. Presented at the 56th Annual Meeting of the European Association of the Study of Diabetes, Macrovascular complications and beyond, 10:15 CEST on 24 September 2020 2 Lipscombe L, Butalia S, Dasgupta K et al. Pharmacologic Glycemic Management of Type 2 Diabetes in Adults: 2020 Update. Can J Diabetes. 2020;44(7):575-591. doi:10.1016/j.jcjd.2020.08.001

