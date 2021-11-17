LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Still today, preterm birth is the leading cause of death among newborns. On World Prematurity Day, Préma-Québec is highlighting this alarming fact and is asking the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux (MSSS) to facilitate the collection, analysis and sharing of data on premature births to help increase the odds of survival of premature babies.

Intervening more efficiently with premature babies

To give premature babies a better chance of development and living strong healthy lives, Préma-Québec believes that it is essential to start with obtaining a broader and clearer understanding of the of the situation. In doing so, this will allow for a better assessment of where prevention, care and service plans need to be strengthened.

"Ultimately, this could increase the chances of survival for premature babies, promote a faster recovery and improve outcomes. This will also reduce health care costs at the time of their birth and later in their lives, as well as help reduce the pressure on the health care system", explains Ginette Mantha, Executive Director of Préma-Québec.

Currently in Quebec, data collection and analysis are mainly the results of individual initiatives carried out by the various neonatal units, which are making great efforts to do so despite the significant pressure on the health system.

Dr Marc Beltempo, a neonatologist at the Montreal Children's Hospital confirms this: "A better understanding of prematurity would allow us to better treat and prevent it. Currently, in order to evaluate performance or to optimize the prioritization of care for premature babies, neonatal units are faced with the need to establish their own strategy and mobilize their own financial resources. We can certainly do a better job of facilitating the process. "

A consultation forum to develop a common vision

Préma-Québec believes that it is necessary to organize a consultation forum that will bring together the MSSS and all the stakeholders involved in this issue, both health professionals and the organizations that provide care and services to premature babies and their families.

"It is important to reflect on our ways of doing things, to look at what is being done elsewhere in Canada, such as the Good Birth Outcomes Registry and Network in Ontario, and to see how we can adapt the best practices to the context of our health and social services network," concludes Dr Beltempo.

About Préma-Québec

Préma-Québec's mission is to improve the quality of life of premature children by offering educational, psychological, and financial support to their parents. Created in 2003, the organization is supported by doctors, nurses, and other neonatology professionals. It is the only organization in Quebec that helps parents of prematurely born children, from the birth of their baby until their return home and sometimes even beyond. Since its foundation, Préma-Québec has helped 35,000 families.

SOURCE Préma-Québec

For further information: Josiane Bélanger-Riendeau, TACT, Cell. : (450) 858-3987, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.premaquebec.ca/

