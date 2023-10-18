Heritage Italian pasta producer proves that not all pasta is created equal and provides tips for achieving the authentic taste of Italy at home

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - October 25 is World Pasta Day and Garofalo – a premium Italian pasta producer – is on a mission to educate pasta enthusiasts about the differences in pasta, and what to look for when choosing a brand for their culinary endeavors.

"Champagne is sparkling wine, but not all sparkling wine qualifies as 'Champagne'. Just like sparkling wine, not all pasta is created equal. Pasta Garofalo proudly wears the ultimate seal of approval – a Pasta di Gragnano IGP certification. Certification guarantees the most authentic Italian tasting experience and we're excited to be sharing the three 'Ps' for pasta selection so that Canadians can be confident in their culinary choices," says Vince Martelli, Vice President at Martelli Foods (Pasta Garofalo Canada).

Italian cuisine is undoubtably a Canadian favourite, with thousands of restaurants across the country serving pasta dishes and kilos of pasta being purchased per household each year. However, when it comes to grocery store shopping, people are overwhelmed by pasta options, and it can be difficult to know which one 'Nonna' would choose. To help Canadians distinguish the finest pastas, Garofalo has defined the 3 'Ps' for perfect pasta selection.

The 3 'Ps' for Perfect Pasta Selection:

Premium Ingredients

Pasta production is an exact science. Check the packet for premium raw ingredients like durum wheat semolina. The finest pasta producers will be transparent about production. Garofalo is so proud of its production that if you enter the expiry date on the back of the packet online , you are able to gain information on the provenance of the semolina used to make it.

Philosophy

Preserving local tradition is important – look for a company's Italian heritage. Pasta Garofalo has been perfecting pasta in Gragnano, Italy, the pasta capital of the world since 1789. On the surface, many pasta varieties can look the same, but the key to a quality pasta is just that – the surface! Pasta Garofalo uses bronze die cuts rather than teflon. This traditional technique dates back to the 1700s and endows the pasta with a slightly rough texture and a porous surface that cradles the sauce, resulting in a fuller, more flavourful mouthful. Each single pasta shape has its own specific texture, specific colour and specific porosity, the harmony between all these properties makes for a unique eating experience.

Protected IGP Certification

Still not sure which pasta to choose? Look for accreditation. Pasta Garofalo has been bestowed with a "Pasta di Gragnano IGP" guarantee seal. The certification is a protected geographical indication and official recognition of it being an ambassador of authentic Italian quality from world-renowned pasta region, Gragnano.

Transport Yourself to Italy in a Single Bite

Once you've selected the perfect pasta, it's time to get cooking! In celebration of World Pasta Day, Pasta Garofalo is sharing a recipe for an Italian fan – favourite: Garofalo Elicoidali Alla Puttanesca . The traditional dish from Naples is quick and easy to cook and might just become a new staple in Canadian homes.

World Pasta Day Recipe: Garofalo Elicoidali Alla Puttanesca

Prep time: 30 minutes

Portions: 4

Difficulty: Low

Ingredients :

500g Garofalo Elicoidali

1 can Garofalo diced tomatoes

100 g black olives

4 anchovy fillets

1 chilli pepper

1 garlic clove

1 tbsp capers

Pinch of sugar

Freshly chopped parsley

Garofalo Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Salt

Grated parmigiano reggiano cheese (optional)

Preparation:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add Garofalo Elicoidali and cook according to the instructions on the package. Reserve ½ cup of pasta water Heat the olive oil and add garlic and chili pepper in a deep saute pan. Saute for about 2-3 minutes (paying close attention the garlic does not burn) Add the anchovies and sauté until fully broken down Add the Garofalo diced tomatoes and cook for 10-15 minutes. Season the tomato sauce with a pinch of salt. Add the black olives and capers to tomato sauce and continue cooking for a few more minutes Drain the pasta, pour into the pan and mix. Add reserved cooking water, if required If desired, add grated parmigiano reggiano cheese and parsley

Canadians can discover more of Garofalo's grade-A dishes here and are encouraged to share their pasta creations on social media by tagging @martellifoods and @pastagarofaloca.

All Garofalo products are available for purchase in both major and independent retailers across Canada.

About Pasta Garofalo

Pasta Garofalo was established in 1789 in Gragnano, the homeland of pasta. The climatic conditions of the area are perfect for drying pasta and the presence of spring water that fed the mills made Gragnano the ideal place for the production of pasta. Besides being a leader in Italy for quality pasta, Garofalo exports its products to over sixty countries around the world: a story of Italian excellence. Pasta Garofalo is not your average pasta!



About Martelli Foods

Martelli Foods seeks to ensure and provide the best products for our customers. The company was founded primarily because of their family's passion for food. They take pride in the quality, simplicity and enjoyment of food. They're devoted to enriching the quality of life for their customers by providing fantastic tasting food that is simple in its ingredients, clean in its presentation and true in its authenticity. "For the Love of Food".

