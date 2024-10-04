World Financial Group and Grand Slam of Curling to Present the WFG Masters Event for Third Consecutive Year

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Canada, Inc. (WFGIAC) announced today its renewed title sponsorship for the international curling series, Grand Slam of Curling. The WFG Masters will take place on January 14-19, 2025, as the fourth event of the 2024-25 Grand Slam of Curling season at the Sleeman Centre in Guelph, Ontario. WFGIAC is the Canadian affiliate of World Financial Group (WFG).

Kicking off this month, the Grand Slam of Curling is the sport's premier international event series, featuring the best curlers from around the world. There are five Grand Slam of Curling events per season, each six days in length.

"We are proud to be continuing our support of the Grand Slam of Curling, a signature event series for an iconic global sport," said President of WFGIAC, Rick Williams. "Curling takes teamwork, integrity, and consistency, much like creating a financial strategy for your future. A winning strategy, both in life and in sport, increases your confidence and allows you to live your best life. At WFG we believe all people deserve that opportunity and we want to help people make the most of what's important to them."

WFGIAC is one of Canada's largest life insurance and financial service agencies, representing more than 20,000 independent agents across the country. WFG independent agents offer a robust portfolio of best-in-class financial products and financial education. By putting the needs of clients first, WFG independent agents offer solutions designed to close the coverage gap with their ability to best help clients, especially the underserved middle market, prepare their financial future.

All five Grand Slam events will be live streamed via www.thegrandslamofcurling.com and broadcasted on Sportsnet.

Press Inquiries: [email protected]

