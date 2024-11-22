Wendy Boyd to Lead WFG's Agent Distribution Force

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- World Financial Group Insurance Agency (WFG) announces today that Wendy Boyd has been appointed chief distribution officer for the company's more than 80,000 independent agent sales force. WFG agents offer a robust portfolio of financial products in the U.S. and Canada. She will report to WFG President, Todd Buchanan.

Wendy Boyd Image

"WFG continues to innovate as an industry leader, and the addition of Wendy in this role is an exciting next step on that path," said Buchanan. "Her talent will be an asset to WFG's ability to reach even more consumers with best-in-class products and services."

As chief distribution officer across North America, Boyd will work closely with WFG leadership to support the agent community while helping develop client solutions tailored for the middle market and designed to close the protection gap.

Boyd brings more than 30 years of industry-related expertise in sales, sales operations, and strategic leadership, in addition to supporting professional development of her teams. She most recently served as head of life distribution at Transamerica, working closely with WFG and Transamerica Financial Advisors (TFA). WFG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Transamerica.

"Wendy is known for her results-driven philosophy, and she has a proven track record of driving new growth initiatives to meet consumer needs," Buchanan added. "Like all of us at WFG, Wendy is committed to our work of ensuring no family is left behind and building an exceptional career destination for financial professionals in North America."

Boyd earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Alabama. She holds her FINRA Series 7, 24, Life and Health licenses, and is on the Board of Advisors for the Culverhouse School of Business at the University of Alabama.

To learn more about WFG's services and how its independent licensed agents can help ensure you have a financial strategy and protection in place to support a secure short–and long–term financial future, visit www.WorldFinancialGroup.com.

Press Inquiries: [email protected]

ABOUT WORLD FINANCIAL GROUP INSURANCE AGENCY, LLC

World Financial Group's more than 80,000 agents across the U.S. and Canada are dedicated to helping individuals, families, and businesses achieve financial security through life insurance, retirement, and wealth-building strategies.

In the United States, life insurance and fixed products are offered by independent agents of World Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC, World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Hawaii, Inc., World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Massachusetts, Inc., in California dba World Financial Insurance Agency, LLC, and/or WFG Insurance Agency of Puerto Rico, Inc. The WFG companies are wholly owned indirect subsidiaries of Transamerica Corporation. Each subsidiary of Transamerica Corporation and each affiliate of World Financial Group is responsible for its own financial condition and contractual obligations.

In Canada, World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Canada Inc. (WFGIAC), offers life insurance and segregated funds. WFG Securities Inc. (WFGS) offers mutual funds by properly licensed individuals. WFGIA, WFGIAC and WFGS are affiliated companies. The WFG companies are wholly owned indirect subsidiaries of Transamerica Corporation.

Independent agents with World Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC must be insurance licensed. Those U.S. agents who are properly licensed may offer securities and investment advisory services through the affiliate broker/dealer, Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. (TFA), Member FINRA, MSRB, SIPC and federally Registered Investment Advisor.

To learn more, visit www.WorldFinancialGroup.com

SOURCE World Financial Group