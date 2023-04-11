WORLD BRAIN DAY 2023: PUTTING A SPOTLIGHT ON BRAIN HEALTH AND DISABILITY

LONDON, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ -- The World Federation of Neurology (WFN) is pleased to announce Brain Health and Disability as the theme for its 10th Annual World Brain Day (WBD) on Saturday, July 22. This year's theme will inspire a global initiative to close the gaps in disability awareness and reduce health care barriers that exist for individuals with neurological disabilities. When it comes to brain health, may we leave no one behind.

The World Federation of Neurology (WFN) is pleased to announce Brain Health and Disability as the theme for its 10th Annual World Brain Day (WBD) on Saturday, July 22, 2023

"Individuals with disabilities have so many odds stacked against them," says Prof. Wolfgang Grisold, President of WFN. "We selected this year's theme to bring attention to the large number of people suffering from neurological disability worldwide."

This World Brain Day is framed by five key aims:

Prevention: Brain disabilities can be prevented, treated and rehabilitated.

Awareness: Global brain health awareness can reduce the disability associated with brain disorders.

Access: Universal access to care, treatment, rehabilitation and assistive technology is essential.

Education: Education increases equity for those living with brain disabilities.

Advocacy: Brain health is a human right that applies to everyone, everywhere.

"This World Brain Day will provide a vital opportunity to fight for the equality of people with disabilities on a global scale," says Prof. Tissa Wijeratne, World Brain Day Co-Chair. "Through advocacy and policy changes, our collective voices will spark a worldwide movement for better health care access that will lift the global burden of brain disabilities."

WFN encourages people from around the globe to come together for brain health and disability awareness by hosting their own activities and using the following hashtags on social media: #WorldBrainDay, #WBD2023 and #BrainHealthandDisability.

"This is our chance to show up for people with disabilities that stem from neurological diseases and create a global effort to break down barriers that prevent them from achieving the highest possible standard of health that everyone deserves, " says David Dodick, MD, Emeritus Professor of Neurology at Mayo Clinic and World Brain Day Co-Chair. "So many of these individuals face stigma, discrimination, lack of access to professional care and rehabilitation that can change their lives."

In 2022, WFN demonstrated its ongoing commitment to promoting the importance of brain health worldwide with the World Brain Day theme, "Brain Health for All." This year, WFN hopes to bring even more global awareness to the importance of brain health with a deeper focus on disability by working with its Regional Neurological Associations:

American Academy of Neurology (AAN)

African Academy of Neurology (AFAN)

Asian and Oceanian Association of Neurology (AOAN)

European Academy of Neurology (EAN)

Pan-American Federation of Neurological Societies (PAFNS)

Pan Arab Union of Neurological Societies (PAUNS)

WFN is also proud to partner with the World Federation for Neurorehabilitation (WFNR) for this year's efforts.

"I am honored to partner with the World Federation of Neurology for this year's World Brain Day," said Prof. Volker Hömberg, President of the World Federation for Neurorehabilitation. "Our joint efforts to raise awareness about brain health and disability will help ensure that people with neurological disabilities receive the care and rehabilitation they need to reach their full potential. Let us work together towards a future where everyone has access to the care and support they need for optimal brain health."

"When we all work together, we make significant strides toward achieving a better universal understanding of brain health, which can help us create a real difference for individuals living with disabilities," says Prof. Grisold. "We anticipate World Brain Day 2023 to be a step in the right direction."

World Brain Day expands awareness to help illustrate the complexity of issues that individuals with disabilities often face and will emphasize the importance of prioritizing efforts to make the world more accessible and equitable for everyone.

World Brain Day was established by WFN in 2014 as a way to bring public awareness to a different topic in neurological health each year. The annual celebration takes place on July 22—a nod to the day WFN was founded in 1957. Visit wfneurology.org/world-brain-day-2023 for more information on how to get involved in this year's World Brain Day.

About the World Federation of Neurology

With support from its 123 national neurological Member Societies, the World Federation of Neurology fosters quality neurology and brain health worldwide by promoting neurological education and training, emphasizing under-resourced areas of the world. As a non-state actor in official relations, WFN supports the World Health Organization (WHO) efforts to give everyone an equal chance to live a healthy life. With Member Societies around the globe, WFN unites the world's neurologists to ensure quality neurology and advocate for people to have better brain health. Learn more about the World Federation of Neurology at wfneurology.org .

About the World Federation for Neurorehabilitation

Established in 1996, the World Federation for Neurorehabilitation is a multidisciplinary organization based in the UK and open to all professionals around the world with an interest in neurorehabilitation. WFNR drives awareness of neurorehabilitation, provides training and education, encourages research and collaboration and is a forum of communication for all professionals with an interest in the subject. WFNR now has over 5000 members worldwide, 39 Special Interest Groups and is affiliated to 43 Member Societies in various countries.

Media Contact

Ryan Pollock, Yakkety Yak

[email protected]

SOURCE World Federation of Neurology