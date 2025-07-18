The World Federation of Neurology to Host Global Webinar Uniting UN-ECOSOC, WHO and Leading Brain Health Experts for World Brain Day 2025, with the theme Brain Health for All Ages

LONDON, July 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- On July 22, the World Federation of Neurology (WFN) will celebrate its 12th annual World Brain Day, with the theme "Brain Health for All Ages." The official event of World Brain Day is a webinar , open to the public, taking place at 1:00 p.m. BST.

World Brain Day is an annual event uniting the global community to protect and promote healthy brains. The webinar serves as a global call to action for both individuals, healthcare providers, non-governmental organizations, community leaders, policy-makers, and institutions to share meaningful information and activities to advance brain health in all parts of the world.

"When one in three is affected by a brain disorder—and nearly 90% of this burden occurs in low- and middle-income countries, this campaign becomes not just important, but essential," said Professor Tissa Wijeratne, Co-Chair of World Brain Day. "It reflects a global commitment to protecting brain health across one's entire lifespan, from preconception through aging adulthood, ensuring that no one is left behind."

This year's theme reminds us that brain health is a journey—not a milestone. It begins before birth, is refined in childhood, and is preserved through adulthood and older age, influencing our potential, resilience, and quality of life at every age. The fate of individuals suffering from neurological disorders has strong variations depending on the global region, due to varying health systems, access to care and available resources.

Key Takeaways for this year's World Brain Day:

Neurological disorders are the leading cause of disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) worldwide and the second leading cause of death.

Brain health must be prioritized throughout one's lifespan, from preconception to aging adulthood.

Prevention of neurological disorders begins with healthy lifestyle choices like regular exercise, balanced nutrition, quality sleep, stress management and social connection.

Equal access to neurological care, diagnostics and therapies regardless of economic status is essential.

We are committed to creating a global framework for brain health, focusing on early diagnosis and intervention, environmental risk mitigation, and equitable access to neurological care.

"When we unite in our commitment to prioritize brain health, we have the power to meaningfully reduce the global burden of neurological disorders," said Emeritus Professor David Dodick, Co-Chair of World Brain Day. "It is both a privilege and an imperative to bring together some of the most respected voices in neurology for a special webinar—an event designed not only to elevate awareness, but to catalyze transformative progress in research, policy, care, and global advocacy."

The World Brain Day webinar will feature distinguished experts from renowned organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and World Stroke Organization. WFN will also be joined by six Neurological Societies representing the major regions of the world.

Dr. Lawrence Tucker , President, African Academy of Neurology

, President, African Academy of Neurology Dr. Natalia Rost , President, American Academy of Neurology

, President, American Academy of Neurology Prof. Christopher Chen , President, Asian and Oceanian Association of Neurology

, President, Asian and Oceanian Association of Neurology Prof. Elena Moro , President, European Academy of Neurology

, President, European Academy of Neurology Dr. Renato Verdugo , President, Pan American Federation of Neurological Societies

, President, Pan American Federation of Neurological Societies Dr. Amina Gargouri-Berrechid, President, Pan Arab Union of Neurological Societies

"When we champion Brain Health for All Ages, we lay the foundation for stronger communities, healthier families, and a more resilient world," said Professor Wolfgang Grisold, President of the World Federation of Neurology. "This is a global call to action to elevate awareness, reduce stigma, and ensure that brain health becomes a priority for every government, every health system, and every individual, regardless of geography or age."

Established by the WFN in 2014, World Brain Day continues to serve as a global platform for raising public awareness on key neurological health topics. Individuals, societies, and countries are encouraged to participate and amplify their voices on social media using hashtags such as #WorldBrainDay, #WBD2025, and #BrainHealthForAllAges.

Visit the WFN website to register for the free World Brain Day webinar. Follow the WFN on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About the World Federation of Neurology

With support from its 125 national Neurological Member Societies, the World Federation of Neurology fosters quality neurology and brain health worldwide by promoting neurological education and training, with an emphasis on under-resourced areas of the world. As a non-state actor in official relations, WFN supports the World Health Organization (WHO) efforts to give everyone an equal chance to live a healthy life. With Member Societies around the globe, WFN unites the world's neurologists to ensure quality neurology and advocate for people to have better brain health. Learn more about the World Federation of Neurology at wfneurology.org.

Media Contact:

Ashley Logan, Yakkety Yak

[email protected]

http://wfneurology.org/worldbrainday

