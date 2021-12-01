MONTREAL, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Table des organismes communautaires montréalais de lutte contre le sida (TOMS) is honouring World AIDS Day again this year with the 33rd commemorative vigil to be held on December 1, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at Parc de l'Espoir.

To this day, thousands of Montrealers have been affected by HIV/AIDS and the epidemic continues to be worsened by policies and other manifestations of discrimination and stigma. Many social issues have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic: additional difficulties in accessing housing, isolation, serophobia, difficulties in accessing care, lack of access to PrEP, testing and harm reduction and STBBI prevention materials; issues related to the criminalization of HIV, sex work, drug use and the occupation of public space, all in parallel with an unprecedented overdose crisis.

The vigil will be a time to remember that after 40 years of activism, we are still here fighting! This event will also be an opportunity to reflect together and to honour the memory of those who have left us in recent years.

Let's listen to the communities concerned by HIV/AIDS in order to avoid repeating the same mistakes in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic that has been going on for almost two years. Institutional responses must be adapted to the real needs of the people and be based on the respect of fundamental human rights. "Repression and criminalization are harmful avenues and undermine the rights, well-being and health of communities affected by HIV" - states Sandra Wesley, president of TOMS. Let's recognize the expertise of the HIV/AIDS communities and learn from these 40 years of advocacy!

To celebrate and pay tribute to this ongoing resilience, the vigil will be a mix of testimonies, music and moments of reflection. We invite you to join us to honour the memory of those we have lost, acknowledge the work of our communities and show solidarity with all people living with HIV.

About TOMS:

The mission of the Table des organismes communautaires montréalais de lutte contre le VIH/sida (TOMS) is to support, promote the actions and defend the interests of its members and the communities they represent. TOMS brings together 31 community organizations working in HIV and STBBI prevention, health and wellness promotion, housing and support for people living with HIV/AIDS and other STBBIs, as well as their loved ones.

