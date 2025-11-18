ShareGate Protect combines deep insights, custom reporting and the ability to take action, all in one place

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- ShareGate, the leading out-of-the-box platform trusted globally to simplify Microsoft 365 migration and governance, introduces the next generation of ShareGate Protect, an all-in-one solution that replaces scattered reports and complex permissions with one clear, reliable view. ShareGate Protect exposes hidden risks, streamlines fixes and simplifies governance. The solution brings visibility and action together, helping IT teams find risks fast and fix them before they spread.

As Copilot and AI adoption accelerate, IT teams face rising pressure to strengthen governance and security foundations. ShareGate's latest survey found that 82% of organizations have piloted, partially or fully deployed Copilot. Yet, data quality and access control remain the biggest concerns for IT admins when scaling AI safely. Additionally, 36% said they lack expertise in governance for AI. ShareGate Protect addresses these challenges by giving them one unified view to surface risks, take instant action, and keep Microsoft 365 environments secure, compliant, and ready for the next wave of AI adoption.

"Governance has gotten too complicated with fragmented tools, constant policy changes, and growing AI and security demands," said Benjamin Niaulin, VP of Product at ShareGate. "IT teams shouldn't have to choose between speed and security. ShareGate Protect cuts through the noise, surfacing what matters most so teams can act fast, stay secure, and keep Microsoft 365 Copilot-ready, all without the complexity."

Built from the ground up to make governance simple and actionable, ShareGate Protect helps IT teams identify risks, streamline fixes and maintain secure, compliant and AI-ready Microsoft 365 environments. It combines visibility, insights and custom reporting in one clear platform that keeps governance tasks fast, focused and reliable. Key features include:

Unified tenant view : Gain instant visibility across Teams, SharePoint, Groups and OneDrive with a single, reliable view of your Microsoft 365 environment.

: Gain instant visibility across Teams, SharePoint, Groups and OneDrive with a single, reliable view of your Microsoft 365 environment. Governance risk assessment : Identify oversharing, guest access and inactive workspaces in one clear dashboard, helping teams focus where it matters most. (Future updates will add benchmarking and trendline insights for deeper visibility over time.)

: Identify oversharing, guest access and inactive workspaces in one clear dashboard, helping teams focus where it matters most. (Future updates will add benchmarking and trendline insights for deeper visibility over time.) In-context remediation : Take action directly from insights with no scripts, no switching tools and no extra steps. Fix issues fast and keep collaboration running smoothly.

: Take action directly from insights with no scripts, no switching tools and no extra steps. Fix issues fast and keep collaboration running smoothly. Smart insight recommendations : Get contextual guidance that helps you prioritize and resolve issues faster.

: Get contextual guidance that helps you prioritize and resolve issues faster. Custom reporting engine and pre-built templates : Build flexible reports or use ready-made templates to prove control and progress with consistent, reliable data.

: Build flexible reports or use ready-made templates to prove control and progress with consistent, reliable data. AI-powered risk recommendations: Upcoming capabilities will make governance proactive and continuous, giving IT teams the foresight to stop problems before they start.

ShareGate Protect turns governance from a routine task into a strategic advantage. It gives IT teams the clarity and control to keep Microsoft 365 secure, compliant and ready for what's next. Early access is available to current ShareGate members with general access available on November 25. For more information on ShareGate Protect or to sign up for the waitlist, visit www.ShareGate.com/microsoft-governance.

About ShareGate

ShareGate is the leading Microsoft 365 migration and governance platform, trusted by over 100,000 IT pros for its unmatched simplicity.

It offers the simplest, most reliable, and most affordable way to move business data to Microsoft 365. Whether migrating from Google Workspace, file shares, Exchange Online, SharePoint On-Premises, or tenant-to-tenant, ShareGate gets the job done without surprises. From cloud transformation to M&A integration, it keeps things just damn simple.

ShareGate also helps organizations stay in control once their data is migrated. Its powerful governance features let users assess environments, uncover issues, and apply fixes on the spot, so everything stays clean, secure, and optimized. It lays the groundwork for safe Microsoft Copilot deployment within organizations.

ShareGate is developed by Workleap Technologies, a Montréal–based software company.

