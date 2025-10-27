Integrated into the Workleap platform, it unifies compensation reviews, benchmarking, analytics and total rewards, helping HR and finance teams make faster, fairer, more confident pay decisions

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- Workleap , a leading Canadian software company building the AI-powered talent management platform teams actually love to use, announces the availability of Workleap Compensation. Following Workleap's acquisition of Barley , the end-to-end compensation solution is now fully integrated into the Workleap platform. This launch delivers a pivotal piece of the modern HR tech stack, helping organizations streamline their compensation workflows, centralize their pay bands and leverage trusted salary benchmarking data.

Spreadsheets, fragmented data and inconsistent decision-making dominate traditional compensation workflows. Workleap Compensation unifies compensation reviews, global benchmarking, compensation analytics and total rewards into a single, intuitive experience. It's embedded within Workleap's broader HR platform so organizations can connect pay decisions to talent strategies for a seamless, end-to-end workflow.

"Compensation is an organization's largest operating expense, yet too often it's managed using disconnected tools that add complexity and risk," said Guillaume Roy, co-founder and chief product officer of Workleap. "As teams grow and pay decisions get more complex, HR teams need a better way to empower managers to build trust with their teams while staying consistent as an organization. By fully incorporating Barley into Workleap, we're giving organizations a smarter, streamlined way to manage pay -- no more juggling spreadsheets or siloed systems. With Workleap Compensation, organizations can accomplish what matters the most: faster, smarter and more confident decisions for their people."

Workleap Compensation balances flexibility with simplicity, handling complex logic behind the scenes so HR can run clean, transparent and repeatable compensation cycles with ease. Key features include:

Pay bands: Build, customize and manage pay bands across roles, levels and locations, supporting salary and hourly pay, multi-currency support, pay zones and employee placement visualization.

Build, customize and manage pay bands across roles, levels and locations, supporting salary and hourly pay, multi-currency support, pay zones and employee placement visualization. Compensation analytics: Visualize pay across teams and locations, track adherence to bands, surface equity gaps and detect pay compression or underpaid top performers.

Visualize pay across teams and locations, track adherence to bands, surface equity gaps and detect pay compression or underpaid top performers. Pay equity: Analyze pay equity by gender, department or location, embed insights into review cycles and prevent bias.

Analyze pay equity by gender, department or location, embed insights into review cycles and prevent bias. Compensation reviews: Plan, manage and execute salary reviews with automation, merit guidelines, budget guardrails and multi-language support, reducing compensation cycle times by 2–4 weeks.

Plan, manage and execute salary reviews with automation, merit guidelines, budget guardrails and multi-language support, reducing compensation cycle times by 2–4 weeks. Total rewards portal: Give employees a clear view of salary, equity and benefits, improving transparency and retention.

Give employees a clear view of salary, equity and benefits, improving transparency and retention. Benchmarking data: Access Mercer's SMB dataset in the US and Canada or Comptryx global tech dataset, comparing pay by title, level, industry and location within your own pay bands.

Access Mercer's SMB dataset in the US and Canada or Comptryx global tech dataset, comparing pay by title, level, industry and location within your own pay bands. Integrations and platform: Sync automatically with leading HRIS with configurable access controls.

Workleap Compensation helps HR and total rewards teams save time, control spend and empower managers within one purpose-built compensation solution. With connected workflows and proactive analytics, organizations can manage every aspect of compensation, from benchmarking and pay bands to insights and review cycles in a way that's seamless, strategic and secure. Coming soon, deeper integration into Workleap AI and the broader Workleap solutions will bring a more unified and holistic approach to talent management.

To learn more about Workleap Compensation, visit workleap.com/compensation .

About Workleap:

Workleap is a Montreal-based tech company on a mission to make work simpler. Since 2006, Workleap has been building game-changing products that tackle HR and ITʼs biggest challenges.

Workleap operates two distinct product lines:

The Workleap Platform, an AI-powered HR solution designed to drive team performance and boost employee engagement.

ShareGate, the leading Microsoft 365 migration and governance solution, trusted by IT professionals worldwide for its unmatched simplicity.

Today, more than 20,000 companies rely on Workleap products to grow, lead, and operate with confidence. Workleap is a team of builders at heart, with a clear purpose: to craft the simplest products that deliver exceptional value for its customers.

Media Contact

Jaclyn Pullen

PANBlast for Workleap

[email protected]

SOURCE Workleap