Workleap Launches First-to-Market Agent to Support People Managers

Built in partnership with Slack, Workleap's Human Capital agent helps people managers lead with real-time context

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Workleap, the company behind the Workleap Platform and ShareGate, today announced the launch of its Human Capital agent in partnership with Slack, leveraging the new Real-Time Search (RTS) API and Model Context Protocol (MCP). This launch advances Workleap's vision of helping people managers move faster, make better decisions and drive stronger outcomes by giving them real-time visibility into performance, engagement and coaching moments as they happen.

For modern teams, especially knowledge workers and small-to-mid-sized businesses, Slack is where collaboration happens. It's where feedback is shared, decisions take shape, progress is tracked, and culture is built. But with so much happening across channels and conversations, it's nearly impossible for managers to keep track of it all. By anonymously analyzing Slack conversations, channels and messages with Workleap's people-centric AI, managers can now access real-time team signals alongside Workleap's performance goals, engagement insights and historical review data.

Workleap's Slack integration works on a per-user basis. Slack admins control what Workleap can access, and Workleap can only see what each individual user already has permission to see in Slack. The result is secure, real-time access to the relevant work context.

"We've been helping managers act quickly and confidently for nearly 20 years," said Guillaume Roy, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Workleap. "For a lot of companies, Slack is where work happens. We're excited to partner with them to bring that context into Workleap, giving managers what they need to move faster and lead better without adding friction to their day-to-day."

The integration unlocks immediate value across key HR use cases:

More accurate performance reviews grounded in actual contributions and conversations -- not just what managers remember.

Sharper engagement insights by enriching Officevibe feedback with day-to-day Slack context to surface emerging themes.

by enriching Officevibe feedback with day-to-day Slack context to surface emerging themes. Faster access to information by enabling employees and HR teams to find policies, updates, and team knowledge from Slack alongside tools like Jira and Notion.

Slack is the agentic work OS where humans and agents get work done together through conversations. Workleap's integration coincides with Slack's general availability launch of its RTS API and MCP server, enabling secure, AI-ready access to workplace data.

The Slack integration is now available in Workleap and will roll out to all customers through February 2026. Beyond search and context retrieval, the MCP-based architecture lays the foundation for future AI-assisted actions within Slack workflows, enabling Workleap AI to act on a user's behalf when explicitly authorized.

About Workleap

Workleap is a Montreal-based tech company on a mission to make work simpler. Since 2006, Workleap has been building game-changing products that tackle HR and IT's biggest challenges.

Workleap operates two distinct product lines:

The Workleap Platform, an AI-powered HR solution designed to drive team performance and boost employee engagement.

ShareGate, the leading Microsoft 365 migration and governance solution, trusted by IT professionals worldwide for its unmatched simplicity.

Today, more than 20,000 companies rely on Workleap products to grow, lead, and operate with confidence. Workleap is a team of builders at heart, with a clear purpose: to craft the simplest products that deliver exceptional value for its customers.

