After helping build Lightspeed and leading a go-to-market reset at Spreedly, Dougherty joins Workleap to bring focus, speed, and discipline to its global revenue engine.

MONTREAL, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- Workleap, the company behind the Workleap Platform and ShareGate, announced the appointment of Peter Dougherty as Chief Revenue Officer today. Dougherty brings more than 15 years of experience scaling SaaS organizations from early growth to global enterprise and will help guide Workleap as it enters its next phase of expansion.

Nearly 20 years into its journey, Workleap is entering an ambitious new chapter, scaling its impact globally and building for what's next. As Chief Revenue Officer, Dougherty will help lead this next phase of growth by aligning global sales, marketing, and customer success teams in support of the company's ambitions across the Workleap Platform and ShareGate.

As an executive leader, Dougherty will also play a key role in shaping the company's future direction as it scales, bringing his deep leadership experience, shaped by building and scaling organizations through complex growth and transition, to the Workleap Executive Team.

"Workleap is entering its next phase of growth, and Peter is the right leader to help us get there," said Simon De Baene, CEO and co-founder of Workleap. "He's scaled through growth, M&A, and tough transitions, and understands what's required at every step. We're 20 years in the making, and we're now building a new foundation to fuel the next decade, and that's why we're excited to add Peter to the team, building on the addition of CFO François Deschamps last year."

Most recently, Dougherty served as President of Spreedly, where he led a successful go-to-market reset and strengthened the company's executive and operational foundations to support its next stage of growth. He oversaw a complex, cross-border fintech organization, bringing greater discipline to revenue execution while preserving the company's strong product-led roots.

Prior to that, Dougherty spent more than a decade at Lightspeed Commerce, joining early in the company's journey and becoming a foundational leader in its evolution from a Montreal startup to a global, publicly traded SaaS company. During his tenure, he held senior executive roles with full P&L responsibility for approximately $350 million in annual revenue and leadership responsibility for more than 1,000 employees worldwide, playing a central role in scaling the business through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

"Joining Workleap at this stage is a unique opportunity," said Dougherty. "The company has already built strong products and earned customer trust. My focus is on aligning our revenue teams and sharpening how we go to market, so we can scale in a way that's intentional and sustainable while preserving what makes Workleap special."

About Workleap:

Workleap is a Montreal-based tech company on a mission to make work simpler. Since 2006, Workleap has been building game-changing products that tackle HR and ITʼs biggest challenges.

Workleap operates two distinct product lines:

The Workleap Platform, an AI-powered HR solution designed to drive team performance and boost employee engagement.

ShareGate, the leading Microsoft 365 migration and governance solution, trusted by IT professionals worldwide for its unmatched simplicity.

Today, more than 20,000 companies rely on Workleap products to grow, lead, and operate with confidence. Workleap is a team of builders at heart, with a clear purpose: to craft the simplest products that deliver exceptional value for its customers.

