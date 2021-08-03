Funds will be used to fuel WorkJam's strong growth amid accelerating adoption of its Digital Workplace platform

MONTREAL, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- WorkJam, the leading Digital Workplace for organizations with frontline employees, today announced $35 million in growth financing from Silver Lake Waterman. The investment is intended to support the company's continued growth and strengthen WorkJam's position across the over 2 billion frontline worker market — a market that has been underserved and underpenetrated with collaborative tools to orchestrate the workforce.

WorkJam's Frontline Digital Workplace enables operational efficiencies, fosters collaboration, and drives engagement and higher retention by equipping frontline workers and headquarters staff with a state-of-the-art solution to manage scheduling, training, task workflows, and real-time communications — all through a single platform. WorkJam has seen strong adoption with its user base growing 250% annually as companies across all industries look to optimize and digitize their frontline operations in order to be more competitive and successfully navigate changing labor market dynamics. In addition, WorkJam's accelerating growth is supported by a broadening feature set, including the recent launch of WorkJam Everywhere, which allows WorkJam modules to be embedded into other enterprise collaboration platforms such as Microsoft Teams.

"We believe that using technology to manage and optimize the frontline workforce is a critical investment priority for employers — WorkJam orchestrates this strategic initiative through its broad feature set including self-service shift scheduling capabilities, task management, modern communication, and training tools and open API integrations to provide a complete and modular frontline digital workplace," said Steven Kramer, WorkJam President and CEO. "This financing will let WorkJam build upon its momentum and drive rapid global expansion."

WorkJam works with some of the largest global companies including Shell, Kroger, Ulta Beauty, DaVita, Avis Budget Group, Alimentation Couche-Tard and others. The company plans to expand its go-to-market initiatives as it broadens its footprint with additional global customers across all industries.

Founded by a team of seasoned start-up veterans, WorkJam has recently expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Daniel Crepeau as Chief Operating Officer and Rich Halbert, from Microsoft, as Chief Strategy Officer.

"WorkJam's platform provides a strong value proposition for managing human capital and the demands on frontline workers," said Shawn O'Neill, Managing Director and Group Head of Silver Lake Waterman. "We are excited to partner with Steven Kramer and WorkJam's leadership team to drive further adoption."

Learn more about WorkJam: www.workjam.com

About WorkJam

WorkJam is the Digital Workplace solution industry leaders choose to orchestrate their frontline workforces — either as your frontline productivity platform or within your frontline employee solution. Deployed in over 38 languages and countries, WorkJam delivers total Workforce Orchestration through market-leading task management, shift management, survey, and micro learning tools. WorkJam is also loved by employees as they gain knowledge, flexibility and a digital relationship created through the platform. Companies running on WorkJam achieve breakthrough cost-savings, productivity increases, and optimal labor utilization while motivating and engaging their non-desk workforce with an average ROI of 409%. Learn more at https://www.workjam.com/.

About Silver Lake Waterman

Silver Lake Waterman is part of Silver Lake, the global leader in technology investing with approximately $83 billion in combined assets under management and committed capital and a team of professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia. Silver Lake Waterman focuses on providing flexible growth capital to later-stage growth companies in the technology and technology-enabled industries. For more information about Silver Lake Waterman and Silver Lake, please visit www.silverlake.com

Media Contact

Hannah Cohen

PR Manager

Walker [email protected]

SOURCE WorkJam

Related Links

https://www.workjam.com/

