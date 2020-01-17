Working together to strengthen Indigenous research and training

New strategic plan co-developed with First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples contributes to reconciliation

OTTAWA, Jan. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Strengthening Indigenous research and training in Canada is about Indigenous Peoples setting their own research priorities, guiding how research is done and how data is used, and having equitable access to research and training opportunities. It enhances research excellence in Canada by improving research outcomes for the benefit of First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities and is an essential step in advancing reconciliation.

That's why one of the first priorities of the Canada Research Coordinating Committee (CRCC), which launched in 2017, was to undertake a multistream engagement exercise with Indigenous partners and communities across the country to hear their experiences with and insights on Indigenous research and training.

The lessons and perspectives that came from these interactions inform the strategic plan the CRCC released today. Setting new directions to support Indigenous research and research training in Canada: Strategic Plan 2019-2022 identifies strategic directions to guide the building of new models to support the future of Indigenous research and training.

It represents the Government of Canada's commitment to respond to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's call to establish a new relationship with Indigenous Peoples —one that creates a more equal society that respects the value of traditional knowledge systems and is based on mutual respect.

Quotes

"The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation celebrates the important work of the CRCC and the tri-agencies, in responding to Call to Action 65 and encourages ongoing efforts across all federal departments and agencies to uphold and advance the TRC Calls to Action and Principles of Reconciliation. The NCTR has enjoyed a close working relationship with colleagues at federal research funding agencies in the development of a national reconciliation research strategy. This strategy, with its proactive affirmation of Indigenous organizations, qualifications and research methodologies, represents a significant step forward in ensuring all voices are heard in the search for new knowledge and understanding."

—Ry Moran, Director, National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation

"First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples need to be able to set their own research priorities and to lead research projects that directly benefit their communities. The strategic directions in this report were developed in collaboration with Indigenous partners and reflect the Government of Canada's commitment to improving research excellence in Canada while moving further towards reconciliation."

—The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"On behalf of the CRCC and its members, I would like to thank the Indigenous researchers and communities who shared their wisdom and experiences that informed the strategic directions in this report. Canada's federal research funding agencies look forward to working closely with First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples to implement these new models for Indigenous research and training that will improve research outcomes to the benefit of Indigenous communities."

—Ted Hewitt, Chair, Canada Research Coordinating Committee; and President, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council

Quick facts

Budget 2018 committed $3.8 million to the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) to develop (on behalf of the CRCC and in collaboration with the federal research granting agencies) a strategic research plan that identifies new ways of doing research with and by First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities.

to the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) to develop (on behalf of the CRCC and in collaboration with the federal research granting agencies) a strategic research plan that identifies new ways of doing research with and by First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities. In collaboration with Indigenous partners, the CRCC organized a series of 14 regional engagement events, including roundtables and workshops across Canada , between July 2018 and March 2019 .

, between and . In fall 2018, the Government of Canada awarded 116 Indigenous Research Capacity and Reconciliation Connection Grants, each with a value up to $50,000 , for a total value of $5.6 million . The majority were awarded to Indigenous not-for-profit organizations to organize engagement activities with their communities and to develop position papers.

awarded 116 Indigenous Research Capacity and Reconciliation Connection Grants, each with a value up to , for a total value of . The majority were awarded to Indigenous not-for-profit organizations to organize engagement activities with their communities and to develop position papers. A National Dialogue was held in Ottawa in March 2019 with Indigenous Research Capacity and Reconciliation Connection Grant holders, Indigenous community members, and representatives from Canada's federal research funding agencies, to discuss themes that emerged throughout the engagement process.

in with Indigenous Research Capacity and Reconciliation Connection Grant holders, Indigenous community members, and representatives from federal research funding agencies, to discuss themes that emerged throughout the engagement process. Budget 2019 committed $824 million over 10 years to support a distinctions-based approach to Indigenous postsecondary education.

